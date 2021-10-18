fbpx
TMWA offers free winterization workshops (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
Each winter, many homeowners face the expense and inconvenience of frozen water pipes and sprinkler systems.
Prepare for cold winter weather and protect your home

Temperatures are falling which makes it the right time to start winterizing your irrigation system. Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) is offering two winterization workshops that will help you prepare your home for the freezing temperatures.

Join TMWA’s conservation staff to learn how to turn off your sprinkler system and protect water pipes from breaking this winter.

The workshops are free and will take place online on Tuesday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m. The hour-long workshops will be led by TMWA’s Conservation Department staff on Zoom.

Find the Zoom link to attend at www.tmwa.com/meetings

Also, check out TMWA’s how-to videos on winterization and visit www.tmwa.com/conservation for more water-saving tips.

