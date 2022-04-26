TMWA: Water supply looking good heading into summer

Truckee Meadows Water Authority officials said bleak news about the West’s ongoing drought does not impact the Truckee Meadows water supply.

That’s because of a bank of reservoirs that supply the region’s water. Even during the severe drought years around 2015, when TMWA tapped into those reservoirs for water reserves, the region’s supply of water was sufficient to meet demands.

“We’re actually in better shape this year than we were last year,” said TMWA’s Andy Gebhardt. “We didn’t have a miracle March but we’ve had an awesome April. We don’t worry about drought; we worry about water supply.”

The region has seen three dry years in a row but, Gebhardt said, that will not impact water supplies.

“We’ve had three great years in a row, and we’re in better shape this year than we were last year in that system,” he added.

Officials stressed, however, that people should still conserve water.

“We’re in a desert, [so] we’re always in a drought,” he added.

Reno area water users only use about 3% on average of Truckee River water, officials said.

