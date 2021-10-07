Sheriff’s Office seeks information in 2019 murder case

Kenyon Wilson

Detectives from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the October 2019 murder of 20-year-old Kenyon Wilson. Now they say they’d like to speak with a person who anonymously provided a tip in the case on the Secret Witness tip line.

“Earlier this year detectives uncovered new intelligence which may validate information provided to Secret Witness in an anonymous tip since Wilson’s death,” WCSO officials said in a statement. This is the second time they’ve asked for the tipster to reach out, this time adding that the tipster can remain anonymous.

Anyone who’s called Secret Witness directly, and anonymously, within the past 24 months who can assist with the case is asked to contact WCSO Detective Joe Digesti at 775-328-3046, referencing case #WC19-5561.

Wilson, of Sparks, was last seen alive Oct. 8, 2019. His burned-out car was located Oct. 20, 2019, off Winnemucca Ranch Road north of Spanish Springs, kicking off a search of the area. Wilson’s remains were found five days later in a remote area near Moon Rocks.

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in this investigation.

Kenyon Wilson’s burned-out car was found Oct. 20, 2019, off Winnemucca Ranch Road north of Spanish Springs.

Source: WCSO