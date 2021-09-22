The Boxx Agency introduces new real estate commission options (sponsored)

New company is helping clients take advantage of shifts in the real estate market.

The Boxx Agency is breaking the mold of traditional real estate by offering more options to benefit the client. With a growing real estate market and more online resources available, the real estate structure is changing. The team at The Boxx Agency has created tailored real estate services and unique payment options to fit the client’s needs and save them money.

The Boxx Agency offers traditional real estate services, but also has an hourly rate and their exclusive option, ListBoxx, which is a for-sale-by-owner guide to selling your home on your own. For a flat rate fee of $5,000, The Boxx Agency will provide:

All the tools, consulting, and resources the client will need

All the how-tos, from the listing process to hosting an open house

Each client will be assigned a transaction coordinator who will ensure all the legal protocols are in place (No other agency does this)

“The consumer has become much more savvy with all that is available online, and people are able to do a lot of the research themselves,” said Shaun O’Harra, Broker/Owner of The Boxx Agency. “Clients don’t want to pay these high real estate commissions when they can do so much of this process on their own.”

The team at The Boxx Agency has decades of experience in the real estate industry and they understand that no two clients’ situations are the same. They created this company to lower the traditional pricing of brokerages and tailor costs for the consumer. “The idea behind The Boxx Agency and Listboxx is to save the client money while assisting them with their biggest investment.”

