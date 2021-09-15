Sheriff’s sergeant facing charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest

A Washoe County Sheriff’s sergeant is on paid leave after being arrested Saturday. Levi Smith is facing charges of resisting arrest, domestic battery and being an intoxicated pedestrian on a roadway.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office does not condone this alleged behavior,” said Sarah Johns, public information officer with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. “The criminal investigation is being handled by the Reno Police Department. Pending any outcomes of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office internal investigation, additional personnel actions may be taken.”

It’s the second arrest of a sheriff’s office employee this year. Sergeant Jason Wood was arrested in April for his second DUI.

Former Sgt. Dennis Carry was arrested in January on seven felony charges for bigamy, forgery, burglary, false evidence, perjury and invading privacy. He retired from the WCSO prior to being arrested.

The charges were for activities he is alleged to have engaged in while he was an WCSO internet crimes investigator.