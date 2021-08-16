Sisolak kicks off Infrastructure Week in Nevada

A Nevada version of “Infrastructure Week” kicks off Monday in Carson City as Gov. Steve Sisolak seeks to highlight infrastructure projects happening throughout the state. The governor will also travel to Las Vegas and Reno for events Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The State Infrastructure Bank Board of Directors meeting leads the week’s events. In the 2021 legislative session Gov. Sisolak pushed for passage of Senate Bill 430 which would help the State Infrastructure Bank get off the ground with a needed infusion of $75 million in loanable funds.

SIBs are state-operated revolving funds. That means any loans and interest are reinvested to fund additional projects. SIBs can offer direct loans or credit enhancement products to help fund infrastructure projects and have in the past typically focused on transportation infrastructure.

Nevada’s SIB was established by the Legislature in 2017 but never funded.

Additional events during the week include:

Wednesday: The governor will tour the Culinary Health Center in Las Vegas, a state-of-the-art health care facility that serves 55,000 culinary workers and their families.

Friday: Leaders from ORMAT Technologies will provide a tour for the governor at their ORMAT Technologies Steamboat Project. Nevada is becoming a geothermal leader, and the officials said they'll show how infrastructure funds can be used to fund similar energy projects in the future.