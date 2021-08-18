KUNR, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno win national award for Spanish-language pandemic reporting

By Jessica Fagundes, University of Nevada

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced yesterday that KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno have earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion in the small market radio category for their bilingual coverage of the pandemic in 2020.

The Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. They are named for the legendary broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow. The Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category was added this year to recognize outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.

KUNR, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno provided news coverage and sponsored public events in both English and Spanish to keep Northern Nevada’s Latinx community informed about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on schools, businesses and more.

“Latinos in Reno, and nationwide, disproportionally faced the brunt of the pandemic, and it became clear to us that we had to work harder and smarter to inform them about available local resources,” said Claudia Cruz, managing editor of Noticiero Móvil. “We are honored that RTDNA acknowledged the collaborative efforts of our three media outlets to bring bilingual news to this vulnerable and overlooked community.”

KUNR previously won anational Murrow Award in 2019 for excellence in innovationfor its English/Spanish bilingual programming, produced in collaboration with Noticiero Móvil, andin 2018 for best sports reporting.

KUNR is an NPR-member station and a unit of the Reynolds School of Journalism. Since 1963, it has broadcast from the University of Nevada, Reno campus. Noticiero Móvil is a bilingual news outlet in the Reynolds School that was launched in 2015. This Is Reno is a digital news service that covers news and events in the Reno-Sparks community.