Support local students during the Greater Schools Supplies Drive (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union partners with Education Alliance of Washoe County and Communities in Schools Nevada to collect new school supplies for the next school year

The new school year is around the corner and Greater Nevada Credit Union has launched the Greater School Supplies Drive to support Nevada students, teachers and schools by gathering the supplies needed for a successful academic year. Many students lack the necessary supplies to succeed in the classroom, and teachers often use personal funds to purchase them. In fact, the average K-12 teacher supplements their classroom’s supplies with an average of $478 of their own money, without reimbursement.

“Providing students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in school is the foundation to a greater community for today and for tomorrow,” Danny DaLaRosa, chief development officer at Greater Nevada Credit Union said. “We’re proud to partner with Education Alliance of Washoe County and Communities in Schools to support this vision of a brighter future for all.”

To participate in the Greater Schools Supplies Drive, simply bring new items from the list below to any Greater Nevada Credit Union location now through Tuesday, August 17.

Backpacks

3-ring binders

Pencils and erasers

Blue and black pens

Colored pencils

Crayons

Markers

Highlighters

Spiral notebooks

Ruled paper

Construction paper

Scissors

Glue sticks

Facial tissue

Hand sanitizer

“The success of local students in the classroom concerns all of us in the community,” Kendall Inskip, executive director, Education Alliance of Washoe County, said. “Classroom items are no longer being shared and too many of our students do not have the supplies needed to succeed in the classroom – supplies many of us take for granted. We’re fortunate to have such great partnerships and community members willing to aid us in our efforts to make sure all children can focus on their learning.”

To view the full list of drop-off locations, visit GNCU.org/Locations. Cash donations can also be accepted online at the Education Alliance website. Visit Ed-Alliance.org/Donate for additional information.

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 80,000 consumers and small businesses and has over $1.5 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is the USDA Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

