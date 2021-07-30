Fourth round of Vax Nevada Day winners announced

Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined Thursday evening by representatives from Immunize Nevada and Renown Health CEO Dr. Tony Slonim inside Hometown Health in south Reno to announce the fourth round of winners for Vax Nevada Days.

“Here at Renown Health we are hopeful and determined to overcome this darn virus—and we want to inspire all of the rest of you to help us on that journey,” Slonim said, introducing the governor.

“I want to thank you and your team for your steadfast service to Nevadans throughout the pandemic, including providing guidance to me when I contracted the virus about … eight months ago,” Sisolak said to Slonim. “Doctors and nurses across the state, and those right here at Renown, have truly been on the frontlines of COVID-19 with very little breaks to rest and take care of themselves. We need to help take care of them.”

Sisolak said he is grateful for the COVID-19 vaccinations and their potential to bring an end to the now 16-month long pandemic.

“The vaccines are free,” Sisolak said. “They’re safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death… We can beat this, Nevada, but getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best tool that we have.”

The state’s public health incentive program launched last month. Nevada is giving away $5 million in cash and prizes to people who are vaccinated. If you’ve already received your vaccine, you’re already entered to win prizes ranging from fishing licenses to season passes to state parks and cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $1 million. Students aged 12-17 are eligible for college savings plans that can be used anywhere in the United States.

Winners are announced every Thursday through Aug. 26, when a $1 million grand-prize winner will be named.

One winner who was present at Thursday’s event was David Wallace of Reno, who one a $5,000 scholarship. He and three other teenagers who won were present. All four of the students said they at first thought it was a scam when they were contacted to be told they’d won.

“I got vaccinated to protect me and my friends, family and loved ones,” he said. “I really wanted to get the vaccine. I felt like they had enough studies to make sure it’s safe for us.”

Wallace said he intends to go to medical school here in Reno like his father, Aaron Wallace, who works for Renown.

The following is a list of winners’ names and the amounts they were rewarded that were read during tonight’s event. Other winners for this week’s drawings preferred not to have their names announced or are still being contacted to claim their prizes, following the procedures laid out in the official Vax Nevada Day rules.

Twenty winners of $5,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:

Scott R. from Las Vegas

Dain G. from Las Vegas

Samantha S. from Las Vegas

Cendrik A. from Las Vegas

Braedon B. from Las Vegas

Isiah D. from Las Vegas

Daniel S. from Las Vegas

Ethan C. from Henderson

Steven U. from Henderson

Maya G. from North Las Vegas

Norhan A. from Sparks

Ella C. from Minden

David W. of Reno

Sawyer P. of Sparks

Three winners of $20,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:

Kylie C. from Las Vegas

Vincent D. from Las Vegas

One winner of a $50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:

Juan Z. from Reno

Cash prizes announced tonight include:

Twenty $1,000 cash prize winners, including:

Douglas L. of Reno

Castor B. of Sparks

Jaymee O. of Fernley

Natalie C. of Henderson

Virginia G. of Henderson

Joseph M. of Las Vegas

Devon B. of Las Vegas

Maria L. of Las Vegas

Allen M. of Las Vegas

Four $25,000 cash prize winners, including:

Kenna D. of North Las Vegas

Breanna L. of Henderson

Two $50,000 cash prize winners, including:

Piedad F. of Las Vegas

Allison A. of Reno

One $250,000 cash prize winner:

Kathleen P. of Henderson

The next prize announcement is scheduled for August 5. To be eligible to win, Nevadans must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With drawings happening for the next five weeks, the earlier Nevadans are vaccinated, the more chances they’ll have to win.

Vax Nevada Days is a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the State of Nevada. Giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling 800-401-0946.