Cares Campus: ‘Safe Camp’ aims to meet alternative needs for unsheltered individuals (video)

By ThisIsReno
A row of tents at the Nevada Cares Campus safe camp area is available for people to move into after an intake process by Karma Box Project. Video Still: Abby Ocampo / This Is Reno
Video by Abby Ocampo

Reno’s Karma Box Project has new tents on the west end of the Nevada Cares Campus. People experiencing homelessness, like some of the hundreds recently displaced by City of Reno officials and police at major camp sweeps around the city, are welcomed to apply to live there temporarily.

There are some requirements: no drugs or alcohol are allowed on the premises. Addicts in recovery, or people simply needing a place to leave possessions — the camp is monitored by security — while going to work will find the camp more structured and secure than living on the streets.

The goal is to get residents housed. Grant Denton with the Karma Box Project said applications for the safe camp area are now being accepted.

The tents, however, are hot as the region is experiencing a heat wave. A cooling tent, restrooms and a pet area are part of the camp. The Project is operating under a short term contract with Washoe County to manage the camp.

Denton said he hopes to show Washoe County the camp is a valid model to improve lives.

For more information on Washoe County’s plans for the safe camp visit https://www.washoecounty.us/homelessness/Safe%20Camp.php.

