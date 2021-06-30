Fourth of July festivities return to region

Those who want to see fireworks this Fourth of July will have plenty of opportunities between the Truckee Meadows, Carson City and Lake Tahoe.

This Is Reno has rounded up the details on public fireworks displays. First, though, a quick note: It’s illegal to set off your own fireworks in Washoe County. It can also create unanticipated hazards.

When you set off fireworks unannounced in your neighborhood, not only are you risking starting a fire, but you’re also risking causing distress to people like veterans with PTSD, small children and family dogs.

Fireworks also have the great potential to hurt you or anyone else who’s nearby when you light them.

A recent report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found a 50% increase in fireworks-related deaths and injuries in 2020 compared to 2019. According to the report, 18 people across the country died in fireworks-related accidents in 2020. That number was 12 in 2019.

More than 15,500 people ended up in emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries in 2020. That’s up from the 10,000 ER-treated fireworks-related injuries in 2019.

With six fireworks displays planned in the region, there’s no reason to set off your own.

Star Spangled Sparks 2018

Star Spangled Sparks

The Sparks Nugget Casino says Star Spangled Sparks will be held on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks will begin around 9:40 p.m. Before that, there will be music, food vendors and craft booths along Victorian Square.

Parking can be tight in the neighborhoods surrounding Victorian Square, but parking and a shuttle service will be available from two locations: The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and 510 Greenbrae Drive on the corner of Greenbrae Drive and Fourth Street in Sparks.

There’s a list of things you cannot bring to Victorian Square for this event, including tents, glass bottles, barbecue grills and pets.

Grand Fireworks Spectacular

Grand Sierra Resort is putting on its first ever fireworks display.

The festivities at the resort kick off earlier in the weekend, beginning Friday, July 2 with a daily barbecue buffet costing $49.99 a person. On Saturday, there will be a chance to win a 2021 Tesla Model 3.

On Sunday, the fireworks display over the Grand Bay will start at 9:15 p.m. Entry to the event is free.

4th at the Field

Channel 2 News is presenting a fireworks show on July 4 at Greater Nevada Field while the Reno Aces are on the road playing a series against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Music and festivities start at 6 p.m., and the event will feature country music by Jackson Michelson, as well as other performers.

Tickets for the event start at $18. Learn more by visiting greaternevadafield.com.

Fireworks at Greater Nevada Field on July 4, 2018.

Damonte Ranch Fireworks

Damonte Ranch Park will be the site of a Fourth of July celebration between 2 and 9:30 p.m., with a fireworks display starting around 9:15 p.m.

Live entertainment will start at 2 p.m., and Paisan’s food truck will be on site.

Be aware that Damonte Ranch Park is a City of Reno facility, and alcohol is not allowed in City of Reno parks—so leave the booze at home if you’re headed there. It’s located at 1950 Steamboat Parkway.

Carson City Fireworks

Nevada Rural Counties Retired & Senior Volunteer Program is hosting this year’s capital festivities at Mills Park, located at 1111 E. William St. Between July 1 and 4 there will be live music, food and craft vendors at the park.

The Fourth of July fireworks display will take place at sundown on Sunday.

Stateline Fireworks

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Firework Coalition has suspended its Fourth of July fireworks show for a second year in a row, but there will be fireworks and live music at the lake this year.

A fireworks display is planned in Stateline. It’s scheduled to start just after 9:15 p.m. in the Stateline corridor. The fireworks will be lit off from atop the Michael Laub building.