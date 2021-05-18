United Pain Urgent Care collaborates with Yale University School of Medicine (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The first and only urgent care dedicated to pain and injuries is now collaborating with Yale University School of Medicine to host physician assistant students for their clinical experience in Early Didactic Rotations, to learn about chronic and acute pain treatments. Yale School of Medicine students will be spending the next several months under the mentorship of Dr. Ali Nairizi, pain specialist.

“We are pleased to welcome the Yale University School of Medicine Physician Assistant students to United Pain Urgent Care and Reno Tahoe Pain Associates to experience first-hand patients who are receiving chronic and acute pain treatments in a clinical setting,” said Dr. Ali Nairizi. “This is an opportunity for them to learn how effective alternative pain treatments can be utilized as we all continue to work on reducing the reliance on opioids and narcotics.”

United Pain Urgent Care opened in Reno in February. It is the first locally-owned and operated urgent care specializing in alternative pain treatments. The vision of Dr. Ali Nairizi, a board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist, the quick care for acute injuries as well as options for patients suffering from chronic conditions is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Early Didactic Rotations will provide each student with opportunities for observation and hands-on training, which will prepare them for the clinical year of training and become an important part of the healthcare team. The mentor evaluation of the student’s performance is vital and provides the program with a method to identify possible areas needing improvement.

The goal of UPUC is to change the treatment procedure for pain and introduce a new model in the healthcare system. By providing treatment for chronic and acute conditions, UPUC can treat patients when an injury happens for better outcomes and lessen the use of oral medications and opioids.

Dr. Nairizi has been an active advocate for the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction “NOPAIN Act”, a bipartisan piece of legislation designed to increase patient and provider access to non-opioid approaches to acute pain management. He and his staff take pride in their compassionate and leading-edge approach to pain relief and injury care, an approach that offers patients more effective options beyond opioids.

For more information about United Pain Urgent Care, visit the website at https://www.unitedpainurgentcare.com/

