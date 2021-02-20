United Pain Urgent Care launches in Reno (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The first and only urgent care dedicated to pain and injuries opened to the public in Reno on Monday, Feb. 15. United Pain Urgent Care (UPUC), located at 6522 S. McCarran Blvd. Suite A in Reno, is the first locally-owned and operated urgent care specializing in alternative pain treatments. The vision of Dr. Ali Nairizi, a board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist, the quick care for acute injuries as well as options for patients suffering from chronic conditions is the first of its kind in the U.S.

“The genesis behind United Pain Urgent Care developed when I realized that many patients who suffer from chronic or acute pain don’t have an ideal treatment option after a fall or after hours,” said Ali Nairizi, MD. “United Pain Urgent Care offers patients the opportunity to stabilize their pain using intervention procedures and alternative therapies without the use of opioid drugs that may not be ideal for all patients.”

The lobby of United Pain Urgent Care.

The goal of UPUC is to change the treatment procedure for pain and introduce a new model in the healthcare system. By providing treatment for chronic and acute conditions, UPUC can treat patients when an injury happens for better outcomes and lessen the use of oral medications and opioids.

Currently, patients who have an acute injury or chronic pain may visit an emergency room after hours or on weekends to access help to manage their pain and injuries rather than the emergent care that emergency rooms were initially designated to treat. Adding an urgent care that is committed to stabilizing the pain and injury lessens the burden on emergency rooms and provides the patient relief while awaiting an appointment with their physician.

“When a patient arrives, our staff will assess the pain level and provide a treatment plan to stop the pain while simultaneously taking care of the injury, if one is present,” added Nairizi. “We will treat pain such as back spasms and migraines or an ankle twist while a patient awaits a regularly scheduled appointment with his or her physician.”

According to a study by Boston Scientific, 94% of people with chronic pain said they would try an FDA-approved, drug free alternative; 58% were unaware of interventional pain procedures.

As a pioneering pain specialist, Nairizi’s expertise in non-opiate pain management is unequaled. As a caring community leader who understands the opioid addiction, he has built his medical practice and now an urgent care facility dedicated to a pain focused approach. Nairizi believes in a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach that is tailored to the patient’s needs and provides the best results. He also understands that successful treatment of painful conditions depends on identifying the underlying cause for the pain, not just masking it.

“Dr. Nairizi is bringing forth a unique and advanced way to address the issue…while providing relief to our over-burdened emergency rooms and a reliance on opioids.”

According to a 2018 report by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the prescribing rate of opioids to treat pain in Washoe County was 87.4 per 100 residents, significantly higher than the national average of 66.5 per 100, according to the CDC. In 2017, 388 people died in an opioid-related way in a Nevada hospital, according to a Nevada Opioid Surveillance report by the Department of Health and Human Services, and 7,125 were hospitalized.

“The opioid epidemic in our community has been of great concern to me for many years, this will offer a new innovative way to address the crisis without sacrificing the community’s access to healthcare” said Bob Lucey, Chairman, Washoe County Commission. “With United Pain Urgent Care, Dr. Nairizi is bringing forth a unique and advanced way to address the issue with quick care response for patients to obtain alternative treatment all while providing relief to our over-burdened emergency rooms and a reliance on opioids.”

Dr. Nairizi has been an active advocate for the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction “NOPAIN Act”, a bipartisan piece of legislation designed to increase patient and provider access to non-opioid approaches to acute pain management. He and his staff take pride in their compassionate and leading-edge approach to pain relief and injury care, an approach that offers patients more effective options beyond opioids.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Ali Nairizi to hear his concerns about the opioid crisis,” said Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei. “Dr. Nairizi is addressing the issue with a leading-edge approach to pain relief and injury care, an approach that offers patients more effective options beyond opioids.”

“There is a tremendous need for effective drug-free pain management options in a quick care setting, and we are very excited about the role we can provide to patients who suffer from chronic and acute pain,” says Nairizi.

UPUC is open to patients Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will employ approximately 10 healthcare providers.

For more information about United Pain Urgent Care, visit the website at https://www.unitedpainurgentcare.com/

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.