Reward increased for information about mysterious Galena Forest death in 2019

John Madden, the father of Scott Madden, who went missing in July of 2019, said he has increased the reward “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the death of Scott Madden…”

A previously offered $20,000 reward is now up to $50,000.

Madden had told his parents he was going to meet somebody when he left on the night of July 13, 2019. That was the last his parents heard from him. His remains were not found until February of 2020 on U.S. Forest Service land.

Scott Madden

His Toyota 4Runner was discovered days later in the parking lot above the Fish Hatchery at Washoe County’s Galena Creek Regional Park.

Scott’s parents are hoping somebody who attended the wedding party for Kayla Sandoval at Camp WeChMe, or the Jempsa/Winkler wedding at the Fish Hatchery, may have seen something and will come forward. Both weddings occurred the night he went missing, and Scott’s car was parked in the parking lot above the fish hatchery.

A few details have been revealed since our report last year about Scott’s disappearance and death. John said the medical examiner found methamphetamine in Scott’s system, hinting at possible drug involvement.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is still considering this an active, but slow-moving investigation. WCSO Sheriff’s Sergeant West Urban is investigating the case.

The previous WCSO public information officer said that, while the details of Scott’s death were unknown, there was nothing showing criminal intent.

John said Scott’s death, at the very least, is suspicious.

John Madden

trojanhorse47@hotmail.com

629-215-2549

Secret Witness