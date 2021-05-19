New shops and restaurants announced at The Village at Rancharrah (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Pet clothing, sustainable goods, and more coming to Reno’s newest gathering space

Tolles Development Company announces several new shops coming to The Village at Rancharrah, Reno’s newest hub for shopping, dining, and wellness. Grafted Whiskey & Wine Bar, Mari Chuy’s Tequileria & Botanas, Trademark Jewelry, Bone-ito, Village Well, Waste Less Shop, Boxwood Avenue and Desert Strands Salon are the newest shops and restaurants announced.

In contrast to the members-only Clubhouse across the way, the Village at Rancharrah is an indoor/outdoor shopping and dining venue that is open to the public. Dubbed “The Living Room of Reno,” this shopping center will bring the VIP experience of the Club to all of Reno, not just Rancharrah Clubhouse members.

Village at Rancharrah will house around 20 local businesses including waterfront dining, shopping and office spaces. Some of the businesses previously announced include Perenn Bakery, Base Camp Pizza Co., Rolled Mountain Creamery, Dorinda’s Chocolates, and Hinoki Sushi.

“With free concerts, public farmers markets, and a family and pet-friendly vibe, our team has been working hard to make sure our community feels welcome and at-home at the Village,” said Par Tolles, principal and CEO of Tolles Development Company.

The entire property will be completed before the end of summer 2021, and restaurants will start opening in June. The new shops and restaurants are:

Grafted Whiskey & Wine Bar

Offering experiences like whiskey & wine tasting events, Grafted Whiskey & Wine Bar will offer an expansive list of whiskey and wine. Shareable appetizers and small plates will also be served at the bar to pair with craft cocktails. Whether it’s custom truffles or elaborate charcuterie boards, Grafted combines flavors in unique and exciting ways for unforgettable culinary experiences.

Mari Chuy’s Tequileria & Botanas

Marking their third location in Reno-Tahoe, owners Mari and Chuy Gutierrez are bringing authentic Mexican cuisine and unique house-made margaritas. Whether you’re in the mood for some carne asada meal, or you’re just looking for chips and guacamole, Mari Chuy’s has you covered. The restaurant also offers vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Boxwood Avenue

Boxwood Avenue is a place where people come together to appreciate beautiful design, old world traditions, and slow living. Founded by Chloe MacKintosh, she started her lifestyle blog to perpetuate all the things she loves doing while living on her ranch with her husband: working with her hands, growing a garden, and cooking from scratch. With a foundation of slow and intentional living, the Mercantile is Boxwood Avenue’s first brick & mortar location offering a collection of carefully curated home decor, furniture, and textiles from around the world.

Desert Strands Salon

Desert Strands Salon was created as an environment where you felt at home as soon as you walked in the door. Owner Siera Parigini, and her team of hair stylists, offer a variety of hair styling services for their clientele, including cutting, coloring and styling. Desert Strands also offers hair extension services, as well as selling hair care products.

Trademark Jewelry

Lindy and Todd Martini, owners of Trademark Jewelry, are bringing upscale craftsmanship and jewelry repair services to The Village at Rancharrah. Born and raised in Reno, they have over 24 years of experience in the jewelry and repair industry, providing unparalleled craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Trademark Jewelry & Repair offers a variety of services, including jewelry repair, custom designs, fashion, bridal jewelry, men’s wear, watches, estate, and appraisals.

Bone-ito

For Bone-ito, pets are family and understanding the importance role pets play in our lives is in the DNA of their business. The pet store will offer a variety of services to ensure your furry friends are looking and feeling their best. They will offer high quality pet products, self-wash services, and personalized experiences to spoil each dog that walks through their doors. Bone-ito also partners with Noah’s Animal, with 100 percent of every purchase of their branded Noah’s dog treat line being donated to Noah’s Reno pet facility.

Village Well

The Village Well is a new self-pour tap-and tasting-room featuring 30 taps of craft beer, cocktails and food to order. Utilizing innovative technology, patrons can choose and pour their own drinks leaving more room to find a comfortable spot to catch up with friends, watch the game, or relax after work. The Well promises to be the perfect first start or end to your experience at the Village. Partner Kyle McDermaid operates the Huntsman Tavern in Sparks, NV, which has quickly grown a reputation as a premier craft beer and cocktail locale in the region. A family-friendly operation, the Well sits at the heart of the Village, with roll-up door access to lawn games, bocce, the grand fireplace, and more.

Waste Less Shop

Their journey started in 2017 when founder, Stephanie Cochrane, began looking for plastic-free products to use in her home. In 2019, The Waste Less Shop opened with a few product offerings to help make sustainable everyday goods more accessible for consumers to find. Each product sold is made with high quality, non-toxic materials, as well as being completely woman made. Their products are now sold by more than 200 retailers nationwide. Their product lines vary from household essentials to cosmetics and self-care. One tree is also planted with every order made.

The Village at Rancharrah will be open to the public this summer and is accessible to North and South-bound traffic, with a Kietzke lane entrance located near US HWY 395 ramps. Health precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have been taken to ensure the safety of both the Village’s guests and employees, complying with all state and CDC guidelines. The Village’s outdoor spaces and outdoor eating venues easily allow for social distancing. Additional information about The Village at Rancharrah can be found at villageatrancharrah.com

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.