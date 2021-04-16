PODCAST: UNR President Brian Sandoval discusses his vision and legislation affecting Nevada higher education

Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval took over as president of the University of Nevada last year and quickly made the decision to shut down much of the in-person instruction due to COVID-19.

In this podcast, Jeri Davis and Bob Conrad ask Sandoval about what he’s been doing in the past six months as president, as well as his vision for the university’s future.

He also answers questions about some of the legislation affecting Nevada higher education, including a new version of a bill he vetoed as governor in 2017.

