University

PODCAST: UNR President Brian Sandoval discusses his vision and legislation affecting Nevada higher education

By Bob Conrad
University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval. Image: UNR
Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval took over as president of the University of Nevada last year and quickly made the decision to shut down much of the in-person instruction due to COVID-19.

In this podcast, Jeri Davis and Bob Conrad ask Sandoval about what he’s been doing in the past six months as president, as well as his vision for the university’s future.

He also answers questions about some of the legislation affecting Nevada higher education, including a new version of a bill he vetoed as governor in 2017.

Listen below.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor, and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011, where he completed a dissertation on social media, journalism and crisis communications. In addition to managing This Is Reno, he holds a part-time research appointment for the Mineral County University of Nevada Extension office.

