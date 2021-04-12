Residents urged to fill out screening questionnaire before COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Officials with Washoe County’s COVID-19 Response Team are urging locals to complete the screening questionnaire before coming to the vaccination site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Filling out the form in advance shortens the time it takes to get the vaccine by 20 to 30 minutes.

“We cannot overstate the importance of filling out your COVID-19 screening questionnaire in advance and having your QR code ready,” said James English, Regional Operations Chief for COVID-19 Response & Vaccine Deployment. “This speeds up our operation tremendously and gets you in an out of the vaccine site faster. We take great pride in offering a safe and quick vaccine process for residents and it’s critical that members of the public accomplish these tasks beforehand.”

The questionnaire is emailed and texted to residents from the State of Nevada about 22 hours before their scheduled vaccine appointment. It includes questions on current health status, previous vaccine reactions, and basic medial details.

Once the questionnaire is completed, each person receives a confirmation and a QR code via email that they can bring to their appointment, either printed or on a mobile phone. Staff at the vaccination site scan that QR code to retrieve that person’s questionnaire data rather than having to gather the information on site.



COVID-19 vaccine appointments at RSLEC are available the week of April 19 and can be scheduled here. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine, which is free.

A list of other providers in Washoe County who are administering the vaccine is available here.



For other COVID-19 vaccine information in Washoe County, visit www.COVID19WashoeVaccine.com.

Source: Washoe County Health District