Our Story releases third volume on Nevada’s minority history

Our Story, Inc. this month released “300+ Even More Facts About the African American Experience in Northern Nevada,” the third volume in its series of books about minority history in the Silver State.

Volume I of the series was published in 2016 and Volume II followed in 2018. Together, the three volumes in the series provide an extensive collection of facts about Black and minority history in Nevada.

“This is not a Nobel Prize winner for literature; it is not a Pulitzer for investigative journalism. Do not expect to see it on the Newberry Medal list,” said Ken Dalton, founder and president of Our Story, Inc. “What it is, is a compilation of factoids bringing to life many of the people and events that have gone fairly unrecorded in our community for over 100 years. It is a living list of stories waiting to be told by students, by teachers, by writers through reports, classroom presentations, dissertations and ‘real’ books.”

The emphasis on students and teachers is key for Dalton and his colleagues at Our Story.

“The project was started because Washoe County teachers and administrators stated they could not teach any ‘Black history’ because there was no information available,” Dalton said, adding that with three volumes and 900 facts now available, there’s a wide selection of material for classroom use.

In addition to its three books, Our Story has a collection of artifacts, media and manuscripts related to the heritage and culture of minorities in the state. Portions of the collection are stored by the Nevada Historical Society, and others are available for review by researchers and the public by appointment.

Copies of all three volumes are for sale online at www.ourstoryinc.com and can be purchased in one-, two-, or three-volume collections. However, Volume I, Dalton notes, is in limited supply. The books are also sold at the Nevada Museum of Art gift shop.

Source: Our Story

