Sisolak asks Nevadans to join in honoring those who’ve died of COVID-19

By ThisIsReno
Photo by Tina Witherspoon on Unsplash

Nevada reached a grim milestone this week as the number of residents who’ve died of COVID-19 surpassed 5,000. Gov. Steve Sisolak is marking the loss and asking all Nevadans to honor the lives of those who’ve died of the disease by participating in a moment of silence or lighting a candle of remembrance at 6 p.m. today.

“The lighting of the candles symbolizes the spirits that will continue to live on and give us hope among the darkness. As we acknowledge the scale of this tragedy that grips our state, I ask Nevadans to keep in your hearts those who have passed away and the families that have been affected by this virus,” said Gov. Sisolak. “To the families and loved ones, Kathy and I send our love and condolences to you and know that our State will forever keep their legacy and their memory near our hearts.”

Flags at the State Capitol and other state public buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset March 5.  

