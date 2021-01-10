High demand at Black Wall Street outreach event (photos)

Volunteers from Black Wall Street gathered at Pat Baker Park in north Reno on Saturday to give away school supplies and other goods to those in need. Organizers opened up the giveaway event at noon, and within the two hours they’d intended to keep it going had to make a second run of items to keep up with the demand.

The group was handing out a wide range of items including winter clothes, backpacks, hygiene supplies, board games and more.

This Is Reno spoke with Black Wall Street’s director, Donald Griffin, and president, RoMar Tolliver, about the event.

Griffin explained that it was an opportunity to gather resources and then give them back to the community. He said the event was part of a larger effort to offer these supplies across the Reno area, noting they have been at City Plaza’s BELIEVE sculpture and other locations for prior events.

Tolliver added that the goals of Black Wall Street are, in part, to get the Black and Latino communities involved in outreach and to re-instill “the pride and connection, the union, that we should have.”

More about Black Wall Street is online at https://blackwallstreetreno.org/