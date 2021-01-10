fbpx
High demand at Black Wall Street outreach event (photos)

By Ty O'Neil
A volunteer hands out backpacks and school supplies to area families in need at a Black Wall Street event.
Image: Ty O'Neil

Volunteers from Black Wall Street gathered at Pat Baker Park in north Reno on Saturday to give away school supplies and other goods to those in need. Organizers opened up the giveaway event at noon, and within the two hours they’d intended to keep it going had to make a second run of items to keep up with the demand.

The group was handing out a wide range of items including winter clothes, backpacks, hygiene supplies, board games and more.

This Is Reno spoke with Black Wall Street’s director, Donald Griffin, and president, RoMar Tolliver, about the event.

Griffin explained that it was an opportunity to gather resources and then give them back to the community. He said the event was part of a larger effort to offer these supplies across the Reno area, noting they have been at City Plaza’s BELIEVE sculpture and other locations for prior events.

Tolliver added that the goals of Black Wall Street are, in part, to get the Black and Latino communities involved in outreach and to re-instill “the pride and connection, the union, that we should have.”

More about Black Wall Street is online at https://blackwallstreetreno.org/

Ty O'Neil

Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.

