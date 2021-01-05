Driver rams car into patio in front of Shea’s Tavern (updated)

No one was injured when a driver rammed his vehicle into the fencing surrounding outdoor seating space in front of Shea’s Tavern and Homegrown Gastropub early in the morning on Jan. 4.

In a Facebook livestream, Shea’s Tavern co-owner showed the damage done to the fencing, some of which was pushed from in front of her bar and ended up blocking the entrance to Brauhaus 701 next door. In the video, Shea can be heard telling the owner of Brauhaus that she has people coming to help move the heavy fencing which he was unable to budge on this own.

Things may have ended much differently had the fencing, which was installed only a few years ago, not been there. It is likely the vehicle would have been driven into the front of the building where customers were still drinking inside of the 24-hour tavern.

Security camera footage shows a black SUV backing into the patio in front of Homegrown Gastropub twice before driving off. Then, after nearly a minute, the SUV drives north back up Virginia Street and onto the sidewalk, slamming into the patio in front of Shea’s Tavern and pushing its fencing into the doorway in front of Brauhaus 701.

According to another Facebook video with security camera footage, the damage done to the patio was purposeful and happened after the driver of the vehicle was kicked out of Shea’s. In this video, a person can be seen walking up the sidewalk and jumping out of the way of the SUV when it came back a third time to strike the patio.

According to RPD spokesperson Travis Warren, 36-year-old Duva Duiche Orr left Shea’s Tavern on South Virginia Street after an altercation. After ramming into the patio several times, Orr crashed into a semi-truck trailer farther north on Virginia Street near the Wild Orchid. He then returned to the scene, where he was taken into custody.

“There was an altercation with the suspect and some employees over his intoxication, which ultimately resulted in him leaving. I don’t know whether or not they kicked him out … but that is what precipitated him backing into the business,” Warren told This Is Reno. “He was ultimately charged with intentional act of destruction of property.”

Orr was booked on charges of driving under the influence, destruction of property and leaving the scene of a crash.

After publishing this story, This Is Reno learned of other times Orr has been arrested.

On March 24, 2015, Orr was arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol officers following a road rage incident on U.S. Highway 395 near Parr Boulevard. NHP reported that Orr was driving a 2003 Hummer and was following a Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by a 61-year-old Reno resident. Traffic was congested as a result of accidents in the area.

According to the NHP report, “Orr was observed by witnesses to pass the Mitsubishi on the right shoulder and then ‘brake check’ the Mitsubishi. The Mitsubishi struck the left side of the Hummer. When the vehicles came to a stop, Orr exited the Hummer, walked over to the Mitsubishi and punched its driver through the open window, then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

He was later found at his place of employment and arrested on charges of property damage in a hit and run accident, reckless driving and battery against a person over the age of 60.

On Aug. 25, 2018, Orr was arrested by Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies after he got into a bar brawl and then fired off several rounds from his gun outside of the bar.

At the time WCSO Lieutenant Ralph Caldwell told media that deputies responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m. at the Wayside Bar near Lemmon Drive and West Surge Street. Caldwell said multiple shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The fight started inside the bar but spilled outside. That was when Orr fired multiple rounds from his gun. No one was injured, but the bar’s glass door was shattered when it was kicked, and a vehicle in the parking lot was damaged. Orr was sentenced to prison following the incident. He was paroled in 2020.