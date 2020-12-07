Police seek vehicle in fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke

DetectiveswithRenoPoliceDepartment’sMajorAccidentInvestigationTeam are working to locate a vehicle and its driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Nov. 30 at Kietzke Lane and Galletti Way.

The vehicle is described as a metallic blue mid-size SUV with front end damage.

The victim in the crash, 32-year-old Reno resident Cody Robinson, died from his injuries on Dec. 5.

RPD said the incident occurred at 9:38 p.m. that Monday with the vehicle traveling east on Kietzke Lane. The driver struck Robinson, who was walking across Kietzke Lane headed north, and continued east toward Sparks without stopping to render aid.

This is the second fatal hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the past month.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411 (TIP) keyword –SW.