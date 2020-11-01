Police seek vehicle in Wells Ave. hit-and-run

The Reno Police Department shut down part of Wells Avenue, near Moran Street, yesterday because of a major collision. A white vehicle hit a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, about 7 p.m.

Police said they are looking for a white sedan with front-end damage. The vehicle was traveling north and the pedestrian was crossing eastbound at Moran.

The victim, a 35-year-old male, is hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.