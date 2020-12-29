Nevadans will not have to pay out of pocket for COVID-19 vaccination

We need your help This Is Reno depends upon your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

Nevada Medicaid, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Nevada Health Link) and the Division of Insurance (DOI) are preparing for the mass vaccination of Nevada residents for COVID-19.

All the while, many residents of the Silver State are asking, “How will I get the vaccine?”

In the coming days and weeks, state agencies and medical providers will be updating Nevada communities about how, where and when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to them. The first COVID-19 vaccinations arrived in Washoe County earlier this month.

Medicaid, the Health Exchange and the DOI have provided the following information to explain how each type of patient will be covered if getting the vaccine.

Private insurance

Earlier this year, the DOI passed both emergency and permanent regulations to ensure there would be no out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing or vaccination to Nevadans who are covered by health insurance.

According to a press release from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, “This means consumers who have coverage with individual health plans, small group plans, large group plans, and catastrophic plans will be covered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without any co-payment, co-insurance” or other form of cost-sharing, including the cost of administering the vaccine.

Additionally, Nevadans who are insured by entities not regulated by DOI may still be covered to receive the vaccine by federal law.

People who are unsure what type of health plan they have should contact their employers or health insurance companies first. For other questions regarding health insurance coverage, contact DOI’s Consumer Services via email at cscc@doi.nv.gov or call 888-872-3234.

Those insured through Nevada Health Link

The vaccine is free for Nevadans insured through Nevada Health Link plans. Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can qualify for subsidies to help offset the costs of monthly premiums, and four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan on Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance in the form of tax credits.

All plans offered through the state’s health insurance exchange cover the 10 “essential health benefits,” including pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment.

It is currently open enrollment for Nevadans to sign up for the state exchange. However, enrollment ends soon. People must sign up by Dec. 31, 2020 to have health coverage effective on Jan. 1, 2021. Anyone who enrolls between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 will have coverage effective on Feb. 1, 2021. For more information go to NevadaHealthLink.com or call 800-547-2927.

It is also worth noting that people who go through certain major life events—like job loss or divorce—at any time of the year will be given a certain period to sign up for insurance through the state exchange.

People on Medicaid

Nevada Medicaid covers all vaccines that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as a preventative services benefit. This includes the new COVID-19 vaccines.

All Nevada Medicaid recipients will have COVID-19 vaccine coverage. The vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients who are eligible for or receive benefits paid by the state. Nevada Medicaid also covers COVID-19 testing and medically necessary treatment. To apply for Nevada Medicaid, go to https://accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov.

The uninsured

Nevadans who do not have health insurance care are being advised to visit https://www.nevadahealthlink.com to see if they qualify for insurance on the state’s exchange.

People can use the website to find free local assistance from a certified broker or navigator. Nevada Health Link applications include a review for coverage by Medicaid and other providers.

The uninsured may also seek the assistance of a Federally Qualified Health Center: http://dhcfp.nv.gov/Pgms/CPT/FederallyQualifiedHealthCenters/FQHC.

According to Nevada Regulation 054-20, all health insurers are prohibited from imposing cost-sharing or medical management techniques to restrict access to COVID-19 screening, testing or vaccines. Those who are insured and are charged for COVID-related services should report the case to the Nevada Insurance Commissioner, and the case may be referred for investigation. People can file complaints at https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/File-A-Complaint.

More information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response can be found at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov