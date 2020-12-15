FedEx delivers first COVID vaccine to Washoe County (photos)

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine–3,655 doses–arrived via a FedEx van Tuesday morning to Washoe County Health District. The health district says these doses are meant for area health care workers who’ve been on the front lines of the pandemic.

Additional shipments are planned before the end of the month, with many more in 2021, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations. Widespread vaccination is estimated to take months, officials said.

“This is a great day for Nevada and hope is on the horizon,” said Governor Steve Sisolak in a statement on Monday when the vaccine arrived to the state. “I am proud of the collaboration that has gone into this effort and I want all Nevadans to know that while this first allocation is small, it is the first of many.”