A local’s deal

Look, it’s easy to drop a few hundred dollars on a dinner at Charlie Palmer Steak (located inside of the Grand Sierra Resort), and rightfully so. This high-end steakhouse caters to special meals, quite often for those vacationing in Reno.

For locals who want to try out the spot, or treat themselves to something special, Charlie Palmer has started offering a new promotion. It’s been around for the better part of a year now, but it has disappeared and reappeared along with so many of those dining restrictions. The promo gives guests a three-course meal for just $58 per person, a strong discount when you consider menu prices. Plus, they come with bottomless wine pairings.

It’s called Cut of the Week and, it’s a secret (whoops!) available only upon request. If you sign up for emails, you’ll receive an enticing look at the week’s menu—offered Tuesday through Thursday.

The most recent one, for example, featured a romaine Caesar salad and your choice of a four ounce petite filet or an Ora King Salmon, plus, to share, sautéed seasonal mushrooms, Yukon potato puree and a red velvet cake. Both the salad and the entrée come with a wine pairing—in this case a chardonnay from Argentina and a Chilean cabernet sauvignon that refills to your heart’s content until the entrees are finished.

The menu is constantly changing, offering new dishes such as an iceberg salad and petite ribeye with asparagus mac and cheese and crème brûlée or a choice between flat iron steak with caramelized onions and roasted porchetta finished with a warm pear and oat blondie. It’s all overseen by Executive Chef Michael Mahoney.

The dining room at Charlie Palmer Steak. Image: GSR

If you’ve never been to Charlie Palmer before, expect elegance. The open-concept dining room is finished with opulent touches and white tablecloths.

The wine list is expert, and extensive, however you won’t have to choose your pairings if you opt for the special dinner menu where wines are already expertly matched to each dish. If you choose to order a drink with dessert to add-on, we recommend looking over their cocktail list or sampling a port.

Editor’s Note: Charlie Palmer Steak provided the menu for Dec. 29-30 in advance. Take a look here.

Details

In person: 2500 E. Second Street, Reno, NV

Online: https://www.grandsierraresort.com/reno-restaurants/charlie-palmer-steak-reno/

Call: 775-789-2332, reservations required

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.