Review: The Lion King at GSR

By Owen Bryant

From the day many of us arrived on the planet, it seems we’ve been well-accustomed to Disney’s fare. “The Lion King” animated film is a quintessential ‘90s classic from the Disney Renaissance era, with music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice.

There was a vast potential to bring it into a new medium, and in 1997, the stage production debuted on Broadway to huge success. The Pioneer Center’s Broadway Comes to Reno series brought Pride Rock to the stage at the Grand Sierra Resort, and unsurprisingly, it was magnificent.

For those familiar with the film, the stage production does not stray far from the source material. The story is about the newborn lion cub Simba, son of Mufasa, king of the Pridelands. But Simba’s fate is sabotaged by his jealous uncle Scar, who wants to take the throne for himself. It’s an apt retelling of the story of Hamlet, but much more kid-appropriate. As Simba is exiled and discovers himself—with the help of some new, funny friends—the audience is taken on an exquisite, magical, musical journey.

The film itself is a masterpiece, but the visual aspect of the stage show brings something entirely new to the table. Right from the beginning, it is an absolute feast for the eyes. As the old monkey sage Rafiki sings “The Circle of Life,” the venue is overrun by giraffes, elephants and antelope, all masterfully puppeted by the performers.

The costumes are creative and elegant. Each lion wears a mask on their head, and though they walk upright, the illusion is still solid. Birds are swung from poles over the audience’s heads, and cheetahs chase gazelles. You don’t even notice the human actors behind them.

Some standout moments include the stampede scene in which an entire canyon is created with several layered scrims, and when Simba convenes with the departed Mufasa, whose face magically appears out of nowhere, taking over the stage in a profoundly moving scene.

Elton John’s score is well-recognized, but a few new songs bring even more life to the production. Nala and Simba both have their own solos, and even Pumbaa and Timon are given some extra limelight, mainly for added comedic effect.

All the actors were phenomenal, and I have to give special recognition to the child actors who played the young Simba and Nala. These children couldn’t have been more than 10 years old, but they lit up the stage with their honed talent.

It’s pretty hard to be critical of a show of this caliber. If anything, the mics could have been turned up a bit, but that hardly detracted from the experience. For such a large venue, finding that balance is a delicate task.

“The Lion King” is perhaps one of the best Broadway Comes to Reno that has ever graced our stages. It’s a shame that it is only in town for a short time. That particular evening, the venue was nearly sold out, and I am sure it would continue to do so for however long a run they desired. If you didn’t get a chance to see the show, but have an opportunity to again, do it. It is an amazing experience that will not disappoint.