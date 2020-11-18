TAGG Logistics celebrates employees, invites others to apply (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Celebrating our employees and looking for more great people!

When it comes to finding a new job, many applicants do not look much into the company’s culture. Culture is the values and behaviors that contribute to the company environment. Simply put – it is how someone would enjoy their job while doing their job. At TAGG Logistics, we focus our attention beyond the products but on our employees. We have a culture that welcomes laughter, internal promotions all while getting the job done right, which equates to success.

Recently TAGG hosted its annual Employee Appreciation Day. Employees across 23 locations nationwide were celebrated. This year we all faced a difficult situation due to COVID-19, so the celebration had to be grander and better than ever. Employees participated in a ‘socially distanced’ celebration with catered lunches, fun, ‘swag’ bags of shirts, masks, and raffle prizes consisting of gift cards and electronics!

We could not be more thankful for our staff who show up every single day to provide the best service possible for all our customers during these challenging times. TAGG does various employee events throughout the year in addition to the Annual Employee Appreciation Day. To be part of a company that focuses on its employees, check TAGG out today!

You can join the growing team in Reno (or any of our other 23 locations nationwide) through our careers page: www.tagglogistics.com or www.lesaint.com.

A place that makes you smile and laugh, that’s TAGG Logistics.

TAGG Logistics is a leading third party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in e-commerce order fulfillment, retail distribution services and contract packaging, kitting and assembly. With 23 locations across the US, TAGG works closely with its clients to identify their specific requirements and implement the most effective and efficient order fulfillment solutions.

