State COVID-19 Task force reports upward trend of disease

Nevada’s COVID task force, responsible for monitoring, reporting and management of COVID-19 in the state, foreshadowed a winter of distress for Nevadans during its update on Friday.

The latest data indicates a 14-day-rolling average of cases of 1,219 per day. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 over a period of 30 days, is 1,055 per 100,000 population all over the state. The test positivity rate has remained high, about 16%, over the last two weeks.

Health officials have repeatedly pointed out that the disease numbers have shown trends of high plateaus followed by a dip in new cases. Judging by the current positivity rates, new COVID cases will create a higher plateau in the coming weeks, resulting in a higher number of cases and, unfortunately, more likely deaths.

Test positivity rates remain high in nearly all of Nevada’s 17 counties, with the exception of Mineral, Storey, Pershing and Esmeralda. Esmeralda County reported zero positivity rate. On the other end of the spectrum, Lincoln County reported an alarming 47% positivity rate. Washoe County’s test positivity rate remained at 16.2%, its highest in the last seven weeks.

Reflecting the trends of elevated disease transmission, hospitalizations have remained high throughout the state. There are about 271 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, and 151 patients have been on ventilation.

In the last 14-days rolling average, eight people passed away daily from the pandemic.

343 tests were administered daily per 100,000 population during the same period.

Regardless of risk level, all counties must maintain the “statewide baseline mitigation measures, including wearing face coverings, limits on gathering sizes and capacity in businesses,” a press release from the task force noted on Thursday.

All counties must also continue to follow the criteria on gatherings outlined in Directive 033 and youth/adult sports guidelines in Directive 034. Other relevant information for these directives and safety requirements can also be found HERE.