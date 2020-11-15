PHOTOS: Trump supporters protest election results for second week in a row

Trump supporters gathered for the second week in a row in the state’s capital to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. The rally was similar to other events across the country, including in Washington D.C., dubbed on social media as “Stop the Steal,” “March for Trump” and the “Million MAGA March.”

While Saturday’s rally was larger than the one held the previous weekend—drawing more than 500 people—it was smaller than many of the capital’s pro-Trump gatherings held earlier in the year.

The message from speakers at the event was mixed. Some, such as Jim Groth, promoted the beginnings of a new revolution. Others called for a recount or audit of votes in the election.

Local activist and radio personality Monica Jaye took the opportunity to promote her own political goals, announcing a run for Nevada’s Congressional District 2. Republican incumbent Mark Amodei just earned two more years in the house seat for CD2, besting Democratic challenger Patricia Ackerman in the Nov. 3 general election.

I have decided with the love of my amazing husband that I will be running for CD2 in N. Nv. Tired of this 💩and we need 2 take our country back! I’m not waiting until it’s time 2 file because I have nothing to hide. The haters can dig up all they want. I won’t back down🙏🇺🇸💞 — Monica Jaye (@jaye_monica) November 14, 2020

Little took place at the rally outside of what’s become almost routine for downtown Carson City: near weekly political and social protests. Carson City Sheriff deputies were on hand to keep people out of the road and limit verbal arguments to just that–verbal.

Supporters of QAnon, who are being increasingly banned from promoting the debunked conspiracy theory on social networks including on Facebook and Twitter, had a larger and more visible presence Saturday than at prior events.

Members of the Proud Boys, an extremist hate group told by President Trump to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate, were also on hand. Their presence seemed lighter than in past weeks, including on Nov. 8 when members harassed several rally-goers and a reporter from the Sierra Nevada Ally. However, they still clashed with the few counter protestors that came to the event, forcing Sheriff’s deputies to work on de-escalation.

Media covering the event, including me, had negative interactions with some people at the event. But there were also positive interactions, including one woman who informed people that I was not an Antifa member, but rather a local news photographer.