Mayor lights city Christmas tree in small ceremony (photos)

By Eric Marks
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve hosted the City of Reno Christmas Tree Lighting at City Plaza on Wednesday. The small event was attended by media, police and Reno Fire Department officials and streamed online via the City’s Facebook page.

The tree was officially lit by the O’Brian family, who have recently lost their second home to recent fires in the South Reno area. The family’s young son, Dane, was also awarded the Key To The City by Mayor Schieve.

The tree is available to view and open to the public at City Plaza. City officials requests social distancing guidelines and COVID related safety precaution are observed by any members of the public who plan to view the tree during the holiday season.

Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

