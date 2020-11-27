Mayor lights city Christmas tree in small ceremony (photos)

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve hosted the City of Reno Christmas Tree Lighting at City Plaza on Wednesday. The small event was attended by media, police and Reno Fire Department officials and streamed online via the City’s Facebook page.

The tree was officially lit by the O’Brian family, who have recently lost their second home to recent fires in the South Reno area. The family’s young son, Dane, was also awarded the Key To The City by Mayor Schieve.

The tree is available to view and open to the public at City Plaza. City officials requests social distancing guidelines and COVID related safety precaution are observed by any members of the public who plan to view the tree during the holiday season.