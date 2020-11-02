Donald Trump Jr. makes second stop in Reno ahead of Election Day

Donald Trump Jr., stumped on behalf of his father on Sunday at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno.

The invocation was given by Melissa Clement, president of Nevada Right To Life, a pro-life advocacy and anti-abortion group, then Assembly member Lisa Krasner (R) led the crowd in the pledge of allegiance. Afterward, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R) gave an update on the lawsuit the Nevada Republican Party and Trump Campaign filed against Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria and the Nevada Secretary of State’s office claiming a lack of transparency in the vote tallying process in Clark County. On Monday, a judge ruled against the Nevada GOP and Trump campaign.

After warming up the crowd, Laxalt introduced Trump Jr. and shook his hand on stage.

Trump Jr. talked about the importance of voting on Tuesday to support the reelection of his father. He also made references to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, saying his actions have been under-reported by the mainstream media and insinuating the media has ignored questionable behavior, personal issues and potential scandals and liabilities surrounding Hunter Biden.

The specter of media fairness and equivalency was also touched upon, with Trump Jr. alleging that the media were overlooking those issues with the Bidens in stark contrast to the scrutiny that he, his siblings and his father have faced in the past four years.

Trump Jr. also suggested he’d received information from a Navy SEAL, “a buddy, Rob O’Neil, who shot Bin Laden in the face.” Bin Laden was killed in a 2011 raid by SEAL Team Six on his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, ordered by then-President Barack Obama. Trump Jr. insinuated information was discovered during the raid of Bin Laden’s compound that pointed to a plot to assassinate Obama so that Biden would be put into power, suggesting al-Qaeda thought this would weaken the United States.

In October, O’Neill pushed back against a QAnon conspiracy theory amplified by the president suggesting that the killing of Bin Laden was a hoax and that his body double had been killed instead.

This Is Reno spoke with Assembly member Krasner about her participation in the event.

“I thought it was very energetic and exciting and the crowd was very enthusiastic and happy,” she said of the event, adding that she thought Trump Jr. “gave a great speech.”