Judge tosses Trump, GOP suit against Clark County over voting concerns

By Don Dike-Anukam and Kristen Hackbarth

A Carson City judge today tossed a lawsuit filed by the Nevada GOP and President Donald Trump.

First Judicial District Court Judge James Wilson said, simply, there was no evidence to claims made by the plaintiffs that Clark County violated election laws.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford applauded the ruling.

“The president’s deliberate attempts to undermine Nevada’s elections have failed yet again,” Ford said. “He has made every attempt to control the outcome of this election without any regard for the health and safety of residents or Nevada’s state laws designed to protect the sanctity of the ballot. Today’s ruling makes clear that there is a proper procedure to observe an election that even the president must follow, and it’s most certainly a victory for the constitutional rights of all Nevadans.”

Officials from Nevada’s Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign hosted a teleconference Friday to discuss the lawsuit they filed Oct. 23 against Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria and the Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s office.

The crux of that call: a decision had been made in the case late Thursday evening by Judge Wilson, but the court would not release it until Monday morning.

Trump campaign senior counsel Jesse Vinnall said that gave Gloria and his office a three-day weekend to process ballots “with no checks and balances and no meaningful observation before we actually know how the court has ruled.”

In the end, Vinnall’s concerns wouldn’t matter. Ford thanked Cegavske and the Secretary of State’s office for taking steps to ensure a safe and secure election in Nevada and for her “commitment to ensuring that every Nevadan has the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election in a way that does not compromise the safety or efficiency of our election process.”

The lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed jointly by the Trump Victory 2020 Campaign and Nevada Republican Party, demanded that Clark County and the Secretary of State’s office allow more observers in the counting and verification rooms and locations where ballot signatures are verified in Clark County.

Vinnall added that the ultimate goal of the lawsuit was “to bring badly-needed transparency to the ballot security and processing system in Clark County,” and asserted that the Clark County Registrar’s Office is processing ballots “in the dead of night” and behind closed doors, saying workers were counting ballots at 8 p.m. after sending observers home.

However, Wilson’s ruling included several statements that the plaintiffs did not present enough evidence to make their case. Specific findings included that “no evidence was presented that any party or witness wanted to challenge a vote or voter, or had his or her vote challenged,” “no evidence was presented that there was an error in matching a ballot signature,” “no evidence was presented that any election staff were biased or prejudiced for or against any party or candidate” and that Clark County’s Agilis ballot sorting system was not found to have errors or inaccuracies in its signature match rate.