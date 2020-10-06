Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty expands leadership team in Reno (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The globally recognized luxury real estate brand commits to expanding their presence and elevating the real estate experience in Northern Nevada

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty announced the appointment of Dena VanBlaricom as the new Vice President and Managing Broker for their Reno, Nev. operations.

A second-generation real estate professional with a background spanning from relocation to high volume sales to ownership and management, VanBlaricom brings a wealth of experience and a lifelong passion for the industry to the Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty team.

Dena VanBlaricom

She began her real estate career in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1989 where she played a key role in elevating their Walnut Creek RE/MAX offices to the number one brokerage in Contra Costa County, Calif.

She owned and operated a Realty Executives of Northern California office from 2000 to 2008 and was honored with the distinction of “Owner of the Year” in 2003. She was consistently recognized as a top producing agent in Bay Area luxury markets.

In 2010 she relocated to Reno where she was recruited as Managing Broker for a Coldwell Banker company where she helped develop a first-of-its-kind, company-wide luxury program. She became one of only four agents in the country to become a certified luxury division instructor.

“Dena brings years of agent and leadership experience as well as the tone and positive character that we value as a firm,” said Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty President, Scott Webber. “We are committed to expanding our presence in the Reno market, and we are excited to welcome someone with Dena’s strong leadership background and sales acumen to lead that charge. Having represented some of the most affluent buyers and sellers in the region, she brings a keen understanding of the white-glove service that’s synonymous with our firm.”

With a considerable foothold in the Incline Village, Truckee and surrounding Lake Tahoe markets since 2011, Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty opened their first Reno office in 2015.

According to VanBlaricom they are actively searching for additional office space in Reno where they can significantly grow their presence while centralizing many of their support staff and core services. “Our focus is on our agents, our culture and delivering five-star hospitality-like service and support,” she says.

“The success of our initial location at the Summit Reno is a reflection of the hard work of our valued sales associates and our support team,” said Webber. “Our focus in Northern Nevada is long-term. Building upon our leadership team coupled with our pledge to expand is an exciting next step.”

Webber foresees Reno’s ongoing transformation and prosperity will continue to attract disrupters and innovators and will require companies such as Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty to quickly adapt and evolve. “As a globally recognized and respected brand, this dynamic landscape is a great fit for our firm.”

“Northern Nevada has seen explosive growth in the past ten years since I’ve been here,” said VanBlaricom. “Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty brings a high level of global brand awareness and outreach into this market and I look forward to helping elevate the real estate experience for agents and clients in the Reno, Sparks and the surrounding Carson Valley.”

The Sotheby’s International Realty brand has more than 25,000 agents across 950 offices in 72 countries around the world. With its sister companies, Summit Sotheby’s in Park City, Utah, and LIV Sotheby’s in Colorado in addition to trusted Bay Area relationships, Sierra Sotheby’s offers a unique relationship with agents, buyers and sellers. This plays well into the firm’s ability to artfully match sophisticated clients with extraordinary properties throughout Northern Nevada, the Lake Tahoe region and beyond.

