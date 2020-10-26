Problem gambling resources available to Nevadans (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Nevadans struggling with problems related to gambling

are encouraged to seek resources

In the past nine months across the state, many individuals and families have struggled with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, predominantly job loss and subsequent loss of income. In an effort to make up for loss income or cope with stress, many Americans have changed their gambling to levels that are making matters worse.

The State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Problem Gambling Services reminds Nevadans that resources are available through Project Worth, an online resource that connects Nevadans to available state-funded problem gambling treatment resources.

It is estimated that as much as 6 percent of the state’s population may experience a problem related to gambling. Those who struggle often use gambling as a way to cope with stress or as a way to try and make up for loss of money or loss of income. What starts out as a pastime can escalate to a serious problem that can impact mental health, physical health and financial wellbeing.

“It can be extremely tempting for problem gamblers to try and blow off steam or seek to accommodate for lost income with gambling wins,” said Alan Feldman, chair of the Advisory Committee of Problem Gambling (ACPG). “Problem gambling can harm people and families, especially if the gambler is gambling with the family’s primary source of funds. Project Worth offers resources for any who need them. It’s always a good time to take the first step towards discovering resources and finding hope or reaching out on behalf of a friend or loved one in need.”

Project Worth works to reduce the stigma that surrounds gambling harm by reminding Nevadans that they’re worthy and that the state makes free and low-cost resources accessible to individuals and families who need them.

Project Worth connects website visitors to five state-funded treatment centers – three in northern Nevada and two in southern Nevada. The website also connects visitors to the National Council on Problem Gambling’s online chat service and 24-hour call or text helpline. Project Worth also directs users to Nevada 2-1-1, a site committed to helping Nevadans connect with the services they need.

Project Worth is funded and managed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under the advisement of the Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling, which was created under Senate Bill 357 in 2005. Project Worth is funded by a grant from the Revolving Account for the Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling. To learn more about Project Worth, or find resources for yourself or a loved one, visit ProjectWorthNV.org.

About Project Worth

Project Worth is part of the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Problem Gambling Services division and uses the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling. This is a state-funded online tool designed to connect Nevadans to free and low-cost problem gambling treatment resources. Project Worth’s top priority is to encourage Nevadans to seek treatment for problem gambling to enhance the safety, health and welfare of all Nevadans. Project Worth is supported by the Nevada State Division of Public and Behavioral Health through Workorder 5300 from Revolving Account for the Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Division. For more information about Project Worth, visit ProjectWorthNV.org.

