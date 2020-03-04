Nevada launches Project Worth to help people with gambling problems find resources (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Problem Gambling Services announces Project Worth, an online service to connect Nevadans experiencing gambling problems to available state-funded treatment resources, including treatment centers in northern and southern Nevada and call, text or chat helplines.

Problems related to gambling can range from gambling in excess once, to an ongoing challenge, to almost total control over an individual’s life.

Gambling is woven into the fabric of Nevada’s culture and history and comprises an essential part of the state’s economy. For most, gambling is fun and affordable, but it is possible to lose control. It is estimated that as many as 180,000 residents, 6 percent of the state’s population, may experience a problem related to gambling.

Despite this number, few of these individuals seek assistance, largely due to the stigma associated with seeking help. Project Worth is designed to reduce the stigma that surrounds gambling harm by reminding Nevadans that they’re worthy and that the State makes free and low-cost resources accessible to individuals and families who need them.

“Project Worth was created to help people in the state of Nevada learn that everyone is worthy of support if they find themselves experiencing any of a range of harms from gambling — from mild to moderate to severe,” said Alan Feldman, chair of the Advisory Committee of Problem Gambling (ACPG). “We want Nevadans to know that if they struggle with any kind of a gambling problem, there are treatment resources available on both the state and national levels to help them redefine their personal worth. And these resources are free or very low cost.”

Project Worth connects website visitors to six state-funded treatment centers – three in northern Nevada and three in southern Nevada. Northern Nevada treatment centers include Bristlecone Family Resources in Reno, Reno Problem Gambling Center, and New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon. Southern Nevada centers include The International Problem Gambling Center, Mental Health Counseling and Consulting, and Finding Hope Therapy – all located in Las Vegas.

The website also connects visitors to the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling, a local resource that connects people with information about gambling disorder, and to the National Council on Problem Gambling’s online chat service and 24-hour call or text helpline. Project Worth also directs users to Nevada 2-1-1, a site committed to helping Nevadans connect with the services they need.

Project Worth is funded and managed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under the advisement of the Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling, which was created under Senate Bill 357 in 2005. Project Worth is funded by a grant from the Revolving Account for the Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling. To learn more about Project Worth, or find resources for yourself or a loved one, visit ProjectWorthNV.org.

About Project Worth

