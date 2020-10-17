A sweet slice: The Cake Slice opens in south Reno

If you’re looking to satisfy a seriously sweet tooth, Michelle Kitchen has you covered. The expert baker who has a reputation for turning out darling creations for every occasion has opened a second Reno location to sell her homemade cakes. The Cake Slice is at 59 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Ste. D, in the same center as the south Reno Walmart.

Her first location, Custom Cakes by Kitchen, is on South McCarran near West Fourth Street.

Michelle’s busy model allows hungry patrons to buy cakes by the slice, instead of committing to a larger menu item often reserved for parties. This way, you can have a slice of cake just because, no holiday needed. She does, of course, still sell custom cakes that can be ordered and picked up at the shop, but the main premise of her South Reno location is to lure people in for a four-layer slice of decadent cake, offered in rotating flavors, or an 8-inch round.

On any given day Michelle bakes eight different types of cake. Flavors include fruity Lemon Blueberry, Funfetti, Reese’s, Carrot, and more. For $7.50 per slice, the pieces are certainly big enough to share.

The cookies and cream cake at The Cake Slice. Image: The Cake Slice

We grabbed an Oreo slice and a Vanilla Raspberry. The first offered vanilla cake and white frosting with Oreo crumbles in between each layer. The latter was a bit lighter, serving up a vanilla cake with thick pink and white frosting and real raspberries inside. The raspberry flavors were definitely there, offering a little sweet, natural fruit to balance the sugary icing.

Every cake is made with more than a pound of butter—so you know it’s good, and probably not going to fit your diet—but that also means the cakes harden a bit in the refrigerator. The best way to enjoy, is to leave the slice out for about 30 minutes before you plan to consume it so the butter can soften and the cake becomes fluffy and light again.

The icing on these cakes is the very sugary kind, as well, so every bite is super sweet. Its’s layered on in a way that won’t have kids fighting over who gets the piece with the most icing, because there is plenty to go around.

Call ahead to learn about the flavors of the day. And keep in mind that some flavors sell out, so if you’re heading over in the evening, you may not have as many options. When we stepped in at 6 p.m. on a Friday, two of the eight flavors was already gone.

In addition to slices, whole cakes are available for grab and go, as well. If you get there early enough, you can pick up an 8-inch cake for any celebration. But Michelle warns, they go fast.

Details

In person: 59 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite D, Reno, NV 89519

Online: https://www.thecakeslicereno.com/ – also available on Grubhub, Uber Eats and Doordash

Call: 775-499-5688

Hours: Monday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.