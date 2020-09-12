fbpx
Home > Featured > Washoe County reports first case of MIS-C
Washoe County reports first case of MIS-C

By ThisIsReno
The first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare disease that leads to adverse health impacts, has been reported in Washoe County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the cause of the condition is unknown, but that many children who have had COVID-19 also develop MIS-C.

According to the Washoe County Health District, “The case previously tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, but then came down with symptoms and was hospitalized.”

The CDC’s website says that the condition, which is rare but severe, causes many different organs in the body to become inflamed, and symptoms can include fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue. These symptoms can vary from child to child and can occur approximately 2-4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the age of 20.

The CDC said that it’s still learning about MIS-C, such as what risk factors there are for it. “We don’t know why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others have not,” the CDC notes on its website.

“This re-enforces the importance of testing for COVID-19 for everyone, especially children,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “Given that children are most likely to contract MIS-C, it’s imperative that we keep our children safe by taking safety precautions with COVID-19, such as wearing a face covering, social distancing and washing your hands frequently. Our thoughts are with the child and their family and we hope for a speedy recovery.”

More information about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website. Children who exhibit symptoms of MIS-C should seek emergency care immediately.

rachel haverly September 12, 2020 - 12:19 pm

This s scarey. I wish they would release more Info. Not personal of course but factual like the age of the child and maybe the blood type. Whether the kid was in School or not. Or had been distance learning? It’s terrifying. As a parent I still want my kids to get a education and play sport and participate in Music.
But I don’t want them to get really sick either and maybe end up with permanent damage to organs. The distance learning is really not up to par. If you are taking Honors or AP courses in High school doing distance learning leaves you behind in info and teaching. But Washoe County could do more to keep kids safe. Install air purifiys in classrooms. Open the windows. Fresh air is so important! A lot of Washoe county Schools do not have windows that open at all! That is not ok. I don’t think parents understand that. There are a lot of old Schools that were designed to not have windows that open. Then the kids are sitting in stale air. Friends in other States say their Schools installed hand washing sinks in hallways, put plastic dividers on sides of desks and put high end purifers on their A/C systems. I have asked Washoe county to buy portable hand washing stations for inside and outside of Schools. The District never respond’s to that.

