fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Books > University Libraries launches 1000 Miles project
Books

University Libraries launches 1000 Miles project

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Josephine Scott in 1914, along with her husband George (not pictured), trekked 1,000 miles across Nevada in 1914 and recorded their experiences in daily diaries. Photo provided by Special Collections and University Archives at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Students encouraged to follow along on a 1,000 mile adventure through Nevada

The adventures of George and Josephine Scott, who trekked 1,000 miles across Nevada in 1914, are being brought to life in a new series of videos, podcast-style audio recordings and worksheets for Nevada’s students. The project, 1000 Miles of Desert and Mountains, is the result of a partnership between the University Libraries at the University of Nevada Reno and Washoe County Libraries. It’s available starting this Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Scotts recorded their experiences from their trek in daily diaries, which have used to create an eight-week series of short learning videos, audio recordings and worksheets; the original diaries are also available online in their entirety. The videos are tailored to students in grades 4 through 7, but the other materials are for all ages.

Local actor and poet Jeremiah G. Nelson lent his voice to the podcast recordings. Each learning video features a guest speaker relating his or her expertise to the diary content. The speakers include local authors Michael Branch and Terri Farley, local artist and educator Emily Reid, Keck Museum Curator Garrett Barmore, Desert Research Institute Range Ecologist / Field Biologist Tiffany Pereira, DeLaMare Earth Sciences and maps librarian Chrissy Klenke and Director of Special Collections and University Archives Kim Anderson.

According to a news release from the University Libraries, the materials include vocabulary lessons along with writing, math, science, geography and art concepts. The project creators suggest students keep their own diaries using prompts and activities from the worksheets as inspiration.

Washoe County Library will launch the project Thursday via it’s Facebook page. Each Tuesday new podcast and worksheet materials will be shared, and each Thursday a new video will publish. The videos, podcasts and worksheets will be available on-demand via the Washoe County Library project webpage and the University Libraries project webpage. For more information about the project, please contact Robin Monteith at [email protected].

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

UNR presidential candidates to remain a secret, for...

Dickson Realty vice president Christopher Galli named chair...

Diversity on display: UNR adds two new murals...

Pedestrian skyway for UNR approved, scheduled to open...

City Council should not eliminate expert review of...

UNR releases in-depth reopening plans

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend