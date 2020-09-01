University Libraries launches 1000 Miles project

Students encouraged to follow along on a 1,000 mile adventure through Nevada

The adventures of George and Josephine Scott, who trekked 1,000 miles across Nevada in 1914, are being brought to life in a new series of videos, podcast-style audio recordings and worksheets for Nevada’s students. The project, 1000 Miles of Desert and Mountains, is the result of a partnership between the University Libraries at the University of Nevada Reno and Washoe County Libraries. It’s available starting this Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Scotts recorded their experiences from their trek in daily diaries, which have used to create an eight-week series of short learning videos, audio recordings and worksheets; the original diaries are also available online in their entirety. The videos are tailored to students in grades 4 through 7, but the other materials are for all ages.

Local actor and poet Jeremiah G. Nelson lent his voice to the podcast recordings. Each learning video features a guest speaker relating his or her expertise to the diary content. The speakers include local authors Michael Branch and Terri Farley, local artist and educator Emily Reid, Keck Museum Curator Garrett Barmore, Desert Research Institute Range Ecologist / Field Biologist Tiffany Pereira, DeLaMare Earth Sciences and maps librarian Chrissy Klenke and Director of Special Collections and University Archives Kim Anderson.

According to a news release from the University Libraries, the materials include vocabulary lessons along with writing, math, science, geography and art concepts. The project creators suggest students keep their own diaries using prompts and activities from the worksheets as inspiration.

Washoe County Library will launch the project Thursday via it’s Facebook page. Each Tuesday new podcast and worksheet materials will be shared, and each Thursday a new video will publish. The videos, podcasts and worksheets will be available on-demand via the Washoe County Library project webpage and the University Libraries project webpage. For more information about the project, please contact Robin Monteith at [email protected].