Washoe County seeks public input on development code amendments

Washoe County will host a Zoom-based public workshop Sept. 2 to gather community input on three proposed development code amendments. The public comment will be considered at a Washoe County Planning Commission meeting currently scheduled for Oct. 6.

The proposed amendments are:

Article 406 – Building Placement Standards, to update Section 406.50, Fences, Walls or Perimeter Planting., adding fencing standards for internal lots, fencing for emergency access easements or cul-de-sacs and specialty fencing. Click HERE to access the Draft Ordinance, staff contact: Washoe County Planner Julee Olander , 775.328.3627 or [email protected]

775.328.3627 or Article 434 – Regional Development Standards within Cooperative Planning Areas and all of Washoe County, AND Article 822, Provisions for Amendments to Local Master Plans and Zone Changes in Areas Subject to Cooperative Planning Under the Regional Plan Settlement Agreement and to remove all sections within Article 434 and 822. Click HERE to access the Draft Ordinance, staff contact: Washoe County Planner Julee Olander , 775.328.3627 or [email protected]

775.328.3627 or Article 505, to allow the construction and operation of Electronic Message Displays, which display only the current price of fuel, and no other information is able to be changed electronically, subject to the approval of an Administrative Review in accordance with WCC Section 110.809. Click HERE to access the Draft Ordinance, staff contact: Washoe County Senior Planner Roger Pelham, 775.328.3622 or [email protected]

The Community Services Department Planning and Building Division will host the meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Zoom Meeting Details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81405984928?pwd=QWhMdm80SExiTHJoRENTUEV5WnNrUT09



Meeting ID: 814 0598 4928

Passcode: 832955

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kuGmcQqlt