Makita opens distribution facility, training center in North Valleys

Makita U.S.A. recently had a soft-opening for its new 600,000-square-foot distribution center in Reno’s North Valleys, the company’s fifth such facility in the nation. It is a $50 million investment that the power tools company says is part of its goal to lead in innovation and engineering.

In addition to what it says is a state-of-the-art distribution facility, Makita’s 47-acre site, located near Echo and Military Road, also includes a detached 28,000-square-foot training center. The company also plans to open a Factory Service Center later this fall, and, “The open space adjacent to the building is shovel-ready for planned future expansion,” according to Joe Blackwell, vice president operations.

With the facility’s opening, Reno joins Wilmer, Texas, Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and Buford, Georgia, as well as the Makita U.S.A. home office and distribution center in La Mirada, California, in the company’s nationwide distribution chain.

In a statement, Makita said it will offer hands-on, tailored training for vendors and professionals at its training center. The Factory Service Center is set to be four-times larger in square footage than any other Makita Service Center in the country.

Development of the facility was met with concern in spring 2019. The Reno Planning Commission originally denied the company’s permit to build at the site, in part due to flood concerns at the nearby Swan Lake. North Valleys residents also spoke out against the project.

Ultimately, the Reno City Council overrode the commission’s denial, with only Councilmember Jenny Brekhus dissenting.