Getting Hytch’d is the new ‘I Do’: Pop up weddings and elopements at The Hytch (sponsored)

Inspired by unique settings and custom-to-fit small gatherings, The Hytch provides unique wedding solutions for an exclusive experience for couples in the greater Reno/Tahoe areas.

“Our team at The Hytch is passionate about creating intimate celebrations so couples can enjoy their special day, even during these uncertain times,” said Yeliz Berg, Founder of The Hytch.

These boutique wedding services allow for alternative solutions for engaged couples like The Micro Wedding, the most intimate package for couples with a sense of adventure; The Elopement Adventure, the option for couples who want to share their special day with a select few guests; and lastly, The Boutique Pop-Up Wedding, the excitement and beauty of a traditional wedding without all of the stress.

“Our Pop Ups bring the venue to you,” said Berg. “Whether it’s outdoors at your favorite park, or overlooking beautiful Lake Tahoe, The Hytch will design the perfect setting!”

Each package includes intimate details and designs to fit every unique couple. In line with government guidelines, a team of officiants, photographers, hair and makeup artists, and wedding planners work hard to maintain social distancing while limiting capacity and still creating a wholesome experience.

“We partner with local, award-winning photo and video artists to help capture every detail,” said Berg.

To find more information on wedding packages, cinematic details, and additional services, please visit thehytch.com.

About The Hytch

Yeliz Berg started The Hytch to provide creative wedding solutions for fun, funky and truly unique couples. Professionally, Yeliz is a recipient of the Reno Gazette Journal’s Twenty Under 40 Award, which recognizes young and accomplished leaders. She’s also very involved in the local business community and has given talks on leadership at the local Woman of the Year conference. Personally, she spends her time traveling, exploring photography, designing photo-shoots and mentoring young women entrepreneurs.

