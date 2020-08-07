Blend X Engine 8: A pop up series (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Blend Catering pops up at Engine 8 Urban Winery, again… since we had such a good time the first time at Engine 8!

We’re doing it again! Blend Catering continues their pop up series at Engine 8 Urban Winery again, on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. Dedicated to bringing local flavors to the community and located in the heart of Victorian Square, Engine 8 will be pairing a red or white wine, by the glass, with Blend’s Japanese Izakaya menu.

The winery’s spacious, yet relaxing outdoor patio invites friends and family to come and enjoy a pop up with Blend Catering and Engine 8!

The $25 ticket includes a delicious Japanese-style meal paired with a red or white wine provided by Engine 8. Click HERE to get your tickets!

Menu choices include (choose two):

Tsukune Yakitori w/ soy cured egg yolk (chicken meatball) Negima Yakitori (chicken thigh and scallion) Pan Friend Dumplings (pork and mushroom) Maitake mushroom Tempura w/ dipping sauce

All entrees come with:

Sushi Rice

Sunomono (cucumber/seaweed salad)

Dessert ($6)

Add $6 for a homemade Japanese Fluffy Cheesecake.

