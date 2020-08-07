Blend X Engine 8: A pop up series (sponsored)

Blend Catering pops up at Engine 8 Urban Winery, again… since we had such a good time the first time at Engine 8!
We’re doing it again! Blend Catering continues their pop up series at Engine 8 Urban Winery again, on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. Dedicated to bringing local flavors to the community and located in the heart of Victorian Square, Engine 8 will be pairing a red or white wine, by the glass, with Blend’s Japanese Izakaya menu.
The winery’s spacious, yet relaxing outdoor patio invites friends and family to come and enjoy a pop up with Blend Catering and Engine 8!
The $25 ticket includes a delicious Japanese-style meal paired with a red or white wine provided by Engine 8. Click HERE to get your tickets!
Menu choices include (choose two):
- Tsukune Yakitori w/ soy cured egg yolk (chicken meatball)
- Negima Yakitori (chicken thigh and scallion)
- Pan Friend Dumplings (pork and mushroom)
- Maitake mushroom Tempura w/ dipping sauce
All entrees come with:
- Sushi Rice
- Sunomono (cucumber/seaweed salad)
Dessert ($6)
Add $6 for a homemade Japanese Fluffy Cheesecake.
