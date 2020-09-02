Blend Catering pops up at The Elm Estate! (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Blend Catering continues their pop up series at the beautiful Elm Estate, on Thursday, September 17 at 6:00 p.m. Passionate about creating delicious bites and dedicated to bringing local flavors to the community, Blend will be preparing a unique taco plate to be paired with a refreshing sangria, hand crafted by The Elm Estate. The elegant, yet modern outdoor space invites friends and family to come and enjoy a pop up with Blend Catering!

All plates come with one of each taco and 3 churro doughnuts, served with ancho chili chocolate ganache. Tortillas will be made on-site, steamed, then charred for authentic flavor! Meat lovers will get one of each meat taco, and veggie lovers will get 3 of the vegetarian tacos.

The $45 ticket includes a taco plate paired with a hand-crafted sangria provided by the Elm Estate.

Vegetarian Taco Served With:

Green tortillas (masa, cilantro/epazote/jalapeño).

Black bean poblano, onion & garlic sour cream purée.

Roasted carrots: glazed in chipotle-lime, brown butter, kombu, guajillo sauce

Topped with cilantro, white onion, purslane, and pickled carrot.

Complimented with lime wedges on the side.

Chicken Taco Served With:

Plain tortilla.

Shredded carnitas with chicken thighs marinated with: cumin, coriander, thyme, cinnamon, orange, lime, beer, buttermilk, Mexican oregano.

Complimented with a tomatillo salsa with fresh jalapeño, charred white onion, charred garlic, cilantro, charred habanero, and agave!

Topped with white onion, cilantro and crispy chicken skin.

Beef Taco Served With:

Plain tortilla with griddled, shredded Oaxacan cheese.

Braised short rib and chuck in guajillo, ancho sauce.

Complimented with a charred tomato salsa with charred onion, garlic, and tomatillo; guajillo, and ancho chilies.

Topped with white onion and cilantro.

Pork Taco Served With:

Cochinita Pibil (traditional Mexican slow-roasted pork dish)

Marinate with Annato, onion,garlic, tomato paste, cumin, coriander, fennel, paprika, cider vinegar, guajillo, and chili mix.

Cook covered with a banana leaf.

Topped with same green salsa, white onion, cilantro and pickled onions in cabbage juice and lime juice

Guests must wear masks at all times while standing. We will be adhering to all social distancing guidelines. Get tickets to the event here.

