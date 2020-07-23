fbpx
Home > News > Education > Steep higher education cuts made as schools prepare to reopen in the fall
Education

Steep higher education cuts made as schools prepare to reopen in the fall

By Jeri Davis
By Jeri Davis
The Legislature on the eleventh day of the 31st Special Session in Carson City on Saturday, July 18, 2020
The Legislature on the eleventh day of the 31st Special Session in Carson City on Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Pool Photo by David Calvert/Nevada Independent)

The Nevada System of Higher Education took a massive hit to its budget during the Nevada Legislature’s 31st special session, including an additional $25 million tacked on near the end of the session. 

Assembly Bill 3 reduced the Nevada System of Higher Education’s (NSHE) budget by $135 million with steep cuts to its institutions and programs initially amounting to $110 million before the additional $25 million was added. 

This amount comes out of NSHE’s total legislatively approved budget of $694 million and comes at a time when institutions are attempting to decide how best to handle the upcoming fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Nevada, Reno, will see more than $25 million in cuts from its total budget in addition to $1.67 million from its statewide programs and more than $7 million from the School of Medicine.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, budget has been cut by nearly $36 million. Its statewide programs by $750,000 and the William S. Boyd School of Law by a bit more than $2 million. The UNLV School of Medicine will lose more than $8 million of its annual budget. 

“Perhaps no single agency is taking it on the chin more than UNLV,” UNLV student and faculty representatives testified.

Great Basin College in Elko is losing more than one quarter of its total budget with a $2.7 million cut. 

Nevada State College will also see a 25 percent cut to its budget—a total of nearly $4.3 million—as will Western Nevada College, which is losing nearly $3 million. 

College of Southern Nevada will have more than $20 million taken from its budget, effectively one quarter of its total. And Truckee Meadows Community College will lose nearly $7.5 million, a cut equivalent to the percentage taken from the other colleges.

These cuts have reportedly invigorated chatter about a potential merger between Western Nevada College and Truckee Meadows Community College. NSHE Regent Rick Trachock floated the idea at a recent Board of Regents meeting.

The Desert Research Institute, which relies primarily on grants, fared slightly better. Only about 20 percent of its budget was axed—a bit more than $2 million. NSHE’s Prison Education Program was also cut by nearly 20 percent, from just over $396,000 down to just over $318,000. Here in Reno, both UNR and TMCC have been releasing information concerning their fall reopening plans. Each has on its website more information for students, faculty, staff and the public.

This Is Reno will continue to provide up-to-date reporting on those plans as they’re developed in the weeks to come.

Jeri Davis

Jeri Davis came to Reno from rural Nevada in 2004 to study anthropology at the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2012, she returned to the university for a master’s degree in journalism. She is the former associate and news editor of the Reno News & Review and is a recipient of first-place Nevada Press Association awards for investigative and business reporting. Jeri is passionate about Nevada’s history, politics and communities.

Related

Re-opening takes a back seat as trustees review...

Businesses want COVID-19 liability protections, while labor groups...

NSHE policing services, students discuss de-escalation techniques |...

Budget cut bill passes Assembly (updated)

Sisolak sets stage for second special session

Mining tax bill killed again by Senate Republicans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend