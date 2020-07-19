Budget cut bill passes Assembly

Support This Is Reno’s COVID-19 news coverage We are reporting daily on how the coronavirus is impacting the Reno area. This coverage is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge. Please help us continue by becoming a subscriber or contributing a tax-deductible donation to our COVID-19 news fund. Any amount is appreciated. DONATE

By Jeri Davis and Lucia Starbuck

Amendment No. 7 to Assembly Bill 3—a massive bill that proposes cuts to public education in the state as well as Nevada’s Department of Health and Human services and its departments—was swiftly passed today by members of Nevada’s Assembly. It still needs Senate approval.

The amendment authorizes the transfer of $50,000,000 in CARES Act funding. These funds will be used to develop the capability for Nevada’s schools to provide “alternative intensive instruction, including, without limitation, providing Internet connectivity to pupils and developing and providing programs to mitigate deficits in educational attainment,” to categories of students identified by the Nevada Superintendent Jhone Ebert.

These categories of students are meant to represent those who are most likely to develop the largest deficits in educational attainment as a result of losing out on in-person instruction.

It also applies to plans made to support students who attend a public school that is rated at or below the 10th percentile of lowest performing schools, as determined by the Department of Education—and “any other category of pupils that the Superintendent of Public Instruction determines to be likely to develop a disproportionate deficit in educational attainment as a result of the loss of in-person intensive instruction.”

The bill’s language was careful to include both charter and public schools as eligible for the grants. This has caused questions in past sessions when proposed legislation has been put under the microscope by both legislators and the public to determine if it could violate the section of Nevada’s Constitution addressing education that includes what is known as its uniformity clause for schools. Article 11, Section 2 of Nevada’s Constitution, Uniform System of Common Schools, states, “The legislature shall provide for a uniform system of common schools.”

Assembly members spoke on the amendment prior to their vote.

Assembly member Robin Titus (R-Churchill and Lyon Counties) said that Republicans have been saying there is money available.

“Thanks for finding it,” she said. “And thanks for prioritizing children.”

Assembly member Richard Carrillo (D-Clark County)—who voted in favor of the bill—noted that he is disappointed about cuts that remain to state workers.

He said he thought it “unfair and unjust to expect this kind of sacrifice from those who can’t afford it,” noting that many state workers make $15 an hour or less. He said, however, that he was pleased that the number of furlough days required through AB3 has been cut in half from 12 to 6.

Assembly Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson brought up her time working with medically fragile seniors and children on welfare in expressing her support for the amended AB3. She said it is the state’s job to provide a safety net for its citizens to catch them when they fall.

“Our families are falling right now. Our students are falling right now,” she said.

The money from grants must be spent by Dec. 30, 2020, and there are restrictions as to how funds may be spent.

It has to be accounted for on a per pupil basis and separately from any other money received by a school district or charter school and used only for programs to help students. Funds can’t be used to settle or arbitrate disputes between teacher unions and school districts or to settle any negotiations.

The bill also says it may “not be used to adjust the district-wide schedules of salaries and benefits of the employees of a school district.”

The amended AB3 passed the Assembly in a vote of 36 to 6—with six Republicans voting against it.

The night before, it had passed in a vote of 29 to 13. Among the Assembly members who voted “nay” on the measure yesterday but voted in favor of AB3 today were Titus, Jill Tolles (R-Washoe County), John Hambrick (R-Clark County), Melissa Hardy (R-Clark County), Alexis Hansen (R-Esmeralda, Humboldt, Lander, Mineral, Nye (Part), Pershing, Washoe (Part) Counties), Glen Leavitt (R-Clark County) and Tom Roberts (R-Clark County).

Dems comment after bill’s passage

After AB3 was approved today, Assemblyman Speaker Jason Frierson (D-Clark County) and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D-Clark County) held a press conference.

“We followed through on some items that we had been working on for some time leading up to the special session, and making sure that the kids that are going to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the pandemic, and certainly distanced learning, that we made sure that we at least put forth an effort to try to slow that disparate impact that this whole situation is going to have on them,” Frierson said.

Frierson and Cannizzaro said they were happy that $50 million will be distributed from the CARES Act to K-12 education, but were still frustrated that Assembly Bill 4, which was slated to bring in $100 million for K-12 education, failed by one Republican senate vote last night.

“I think any progress is good progress,” Frierson said, “You know, I think I’m relieved to some extent that we can make some difference, but we’re nowhere near where we’d like to be, and, so, we were excited about the notion of the $100 million going into education, and the fact that that’s not happening is a disappointment.”

Cannizzaro commented on the furloughs and vacant positions state employees are facing.

“What you’re seeing is that as a result of vacant positions, they are being asked to do more in the jobs that they were hired to do, and too many times, you know, are doing it for much less money than we probably think that they make,” Cannizzaro said, “I think that saying that six days of furloughs is somehow some massive way in which to say that we don’t value other things is not accurate.

“We still have state workers who are going to take significant time without pay, and they’re going to have to figure out how to balance that. I think one of our goals in looking at this budget in a comprehensive fashion was to ease pain across the board. There’s still a lot of pain in this budget,” Cannizzaro added.

Gov. Steve Sisolak released a statement on the passing of AB3 in the Assembly.

“While we may not be allowed under federal restrictions to use CRF dollars to fund budgeted programs reduced or eliminated due to the state’s dramatic revenue shortfall, we can use these dollars for new programs to help those directly impacted by COVID-19.”