Home > Featured > Second Judicial District Court hosts Nevada eviction class in partnership with Nevada Legal Services (sponsored)
Second Judicial District Court hosts Nevada eviction class in partnership with Nevada Legal Services (sponsored)

By KPS3
The Washoe County Law Library of the Second Judicial Court has partnered with Nevada Legal Services to host an hour-long educational class to discuss the eviction process in Nevada.

The virtual class will be on July 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Nevada Legal Services attorneys will present an overview of the eviction process and what to do if you have received an eviction notice now that the moratorium has been lifted. This educational class will provide the community with a platform to ask legal professionals any questions they have on the eviction process.

This free class will be available by joining a ZOOM webinar on July 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. using this link: https://washoecourts.zoom.us/j/95466065459 

No advanced registration is required.

“As the state phases out the moratorium on evictions, we want to ensure that people have resources to help them through the eviction process,” said Sarah Bates, MLIS, law librarian II, Second Judicial District Court. “COVID-19 has directly impacted the legal needs of the northern Nevada community and this free webinar is available to anyone that may need information on the eviction process. The Washoe County Law Library has evolved to meet these needs with these types of new services.”

The Washoe County Law Library’s mission is to enhance the access to justice by providing information and partnering with outside organizations to help ensure the legal needs of the community are addressed.

About the Second Judicial District Court:

The Second Judicial District Court was established in 1910. The mission of the Second Judicial District Court is to provide timely, fair and efficient administration of justice under the law, in a manner that instills and sustains the public’s confidence in the judicial system. The Family Division of the Second Judicial District Court was established in 1990. The mission of the Second Judicial District Court’s Family Division is to provide fair, efficient, accessible justice under the law, which encourages alternative and non-adversarial dispute resolution, in a manner that serves the public and sustains confidence in the judicial branch of government. To learn more, please visit the Second Judicial District Court’s website at www.washoecourts.com.

