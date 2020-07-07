Low-cost vet clinic slated to open in Reno

Options Veterinary Care, a Reno-based nonprofit, has secured a location on Longley Lane in Reno to open the region’s first independent nonprofit, low-cost veterinary clinic. The space is being renovated and, with community support, is expected to open in late summer.



“Pets often suffer when their people cannot afford treatment,” said Denise Stevens, CEO of Options Veterinary Care. “By opening this nonprofit clinic, we will be able provide access to veterinary care so that families can keep pets and don’t have to make the heartbreaking decision to surrender them to a shelter.”



The clinic will provide low-cost spay/neuter and other traditional veterinary services, including surgery, dental work, X-rays, diagnostics and wellness checks. It is expected to serve who are unable to afford veterinary care otherwise. It will also provide spay/neuter surgeries for nonprofit rescue groups.



Cofounders Stevens and Options Medical Director, Diana Lucree, DVM, said the clinic is a lifelong dream.

“The goal is to make sure animals receive needed care even when their person cannot afford standard fees,” Lucree said. “Options Veterinary Care will be a resource for senior citizens and other low-income pet owners as well as those who care for community cats.”



Amanda Sanchez-Crawford is working to raise funds for the clinic. Sanchez-Crawford was a long-time anchor for KOLO 8 and founder of Amanda’s Amazing Animals. The committee also includes Mark Robison, former Reno Gazette-Journal engagement editor, and Patty Fabre-Johnson with Remax Professionals.



Information: www.optionsveterinarycare.org.