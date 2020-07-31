fbpx
Home > Featured > City of Reno unveils ‘Coronavirus Relief Fund’ spending plan
Featured

City of Reno unveils ‘Coronavirus Relief Fund’ spending plan

By Sudhiti Naskar
By Sudhiti Naskar
Image: Bob Conrad

Support This Is Reno

We are reporting daily on how the coronavirus is impacting the Reno area. This coverage is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge. Please help us continue by becoming a subscriber so that our reporting will continue.

Subscribe

The Reno City Council discussed Wednesday how it will spend more than $46 million received in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

This is certainly good news for families and local businesses, considering the State of Nevada is experiencing financial belt-tightening due to a historic budget shortfall.

The City Council has received various proposals from the community on how to spend this money. However, there are restrictions and a deadline on spending. Federal guidelines make it clear that the funds must be used only for new expenses arising out of the pandemic situation, not to “backfill” budget shortfalls. 

The payments will come in two phases. Money released in the first phase must be spent by Sept. 1. A final 50% would be paid only if the City submits a reimbursement claim or a detailed spending plan by that date.

The City now has to come up with a plan to be submitted to the State. Its focus remains on public safety, health care and human services. 

This is how the money could be spent: 

The City might receive a one time $3.5 million reimbursement of existing and non-budgeted COVID-19 related expenses like personal protective equipment (PPE), paid leave, staff overtime and sanitizing equipment. 

An estimated $4.4 million could be spent for improving infrastructures such as IT, fire and police to enable people to safely work from home, if the plan goes through. 

As parents mull school reopening plans, $500,000 could be spent to help at-risk students studying remotely.

The city has taken into account that some businesses might need direct intervention to wait out the financial dip. More than $2.5 million could be spent in phases to pay off losses incurred by businesses which have been closed as per Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directives.

The plan shows a special focus on helping out various vulnerable populations in Reno. 

A total of $7.5 million could be spent to acquire and build shelters for the homeless population. 

In addition, $2.5 million could be allocated to ease rent-related problems. The rent relief may include direct payment to the landlords to settle rent dues to keep people sheltered for “as long as possible.” Reno Housing Authority is already providing rental assistance to local residents through the CARES Housing Assistance Program, administered through the state, but those funds are limited.

City officials said they want to help with the region’s mental health crisis by spending some $5.5 million on mental health care for “specific, COVID-traceable, mental health response.” 

Another $1.5 million is being proposed to ensure food supply to people facing food insecurity. 

Parks and recreation facilities could get $1.6 million to ensure environments where families can enjoy themselves while maintaining social distancing.

COVID-related education, communication and enforcement could get an amount of $500,000; Pandemic research and measurement could get $200,000 in support.

Read more news about COVID-19 in Reno

Sudhiti Naskar

Sudhiti (Shu) Naskar is a multimedia journalist and researcher who has years of experience covering international issues. In the role of a journalist, she has covered gender, culture, society, environment, and economy. Her works have appeared on BBC, The National, The wall street Journal, Marie Claire, Reno Gazette-Journal, Caravan and more. Her interests lie in the intersection of art, politics, social justice, education, tech, and culture. She took a sabbatical from media to attend graduate school at the University of Nevada Reno in 2017. In this period, she has won awards, represented her school at an international conference and successfully defended her thesis on political disinformation at the Reynolds School of Journalism where she earned her Master's in Media Innovation.

Related

City: Swan Lake dewatering a success

Nevada to expand contact tracing under new reopening...

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces step back from phased...

COVID-19 update: 4,823 total, 107 dead, 3,429 recovered

Reno Housing Authority accepting applications for COVID-19 rental...

UNR releases in-depth reopening plans

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend