Reno Housing Authority accepting applications for COVID-19 rental assistance

Rental assistance is now available for Nevadans living in short-term rentals and facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nevada State Treasurer’s office announced today that applications are now being accepted for the state’s CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP).

In Reno, applications are being accepted by the Reno Housing Authority (RHA) at http://renoha.org/CHAP.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who is a member of the RHA Board of Commissioners said, “Too many families are experiencing the hardship of losing their jobs and unfortunately, we know it impacts their ability to pay rent…We are eager for any opportunity to help fulfill one of the greatest needs of our community, keeping people in their homes.”

CHAP’s $30 million in funding is provided through Coronavirus Relief Funds authorized under the CARES Act and administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with RHA, Clark County Social Services and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority. Funds from the state’s program will also provide additional support to those seeking assistance in Clark County.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said the amount still might not be enough.

“We fully anticipate there to be more demand for this program than we have in funding,” Conine said. “Therefore, we need the federal government to step up and provide additional support to tenants impacted by COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

The treasurer’s office said funds will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of tenants. The funds are offered as a grant, and tenants will not be required to pay anything back.

According to RHA, “depending upon the applicant’s situation, rent payments may be made retroactively to April 1 and may continue for several months if the hardship continues and money remains available in the program.”

In order to be eligible for funds, applicants:

Must be a tenant in Nevada with a current, active lease in which back-rent is owed;

Must be able to demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19 (loss of employment, reduction in work hours, and/or reduction in wages);

Must have a gross annual household income that is at or below 120% of Area Median Income;

Must not be receiving Federal Voucher Housing Assistance; and

Must have household liquid resources less than $3,000.

Tenants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and have missed rent payments can visit http://renoha.org/CHAP to begin the application process or call 775-502-1639.

More information about the program can be found in both ENGLISH and SPANISH or by calling 2-1-1.