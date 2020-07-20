Reno Housing Authority accepting applications for COVID-19 rental assistance

Rental assistance is now available for Nevadans living in short-term rentals and facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nevada State Treasurer’s office announced today that applications are now being accepted for the state’s CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP).
In Reno, applications are being accepted by the Reno Housing Authority (RHA) at http://renoha.org/CHAP.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who is a member of the RHA Board of Commissioners said, “Too many families are experiencing the hardship of losing their jobs and unfortunately, we know it impacts their ability to pay rent…We are eager for any opportunity to help fulfill one of the greatest needs of our community, keeping people in their homes.”
CHAP’s $30 million in funding is provided through Coronavirus Relief Funds authorized under the CARES Act and administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with RHA, Clark County Social Services and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority. Funds from the state’s program will also provide additional support to those seeking assistance in Clark County.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said the amount still might not be enough.
“We fully anticipate there to be more demand for this program than we have in funding,” Conine said. “Therefore, we need the federal government to step up and provide additional support to tenants impacted by COVID-19 as soon as possible.”
The treasurer’s office said funds will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of tenants. The funds are offered as a grant, and tenants will not be required to pay anything back.
According to RHA, “depending upon the applicant’s situation, rent payments may be made retroactively to April 1 and may continue for several months if the hardship continues and money remains available in the program.”
In order to be eligible for funds, applicants:
- Must be a tenant in Nevada with a current, active lease in which back-rent is owed;
- Must be able to demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19 (loss of employment, reduction in work hours, and/or reduction in wages);
- Must have a gross annual household income that is at or below 120% of Area Median Income;
- Must not be receiving Federal Voucher Housing Assistance; and
- Must have household liquid resources less than $3,000.
Tenants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and have missed rent payments can visit http://renoha.org/CHAP to begin the application process or call 775-502-1639.
More information about the program can be found in both ENGLISH and SPANISH or by calling 2-1-1.
Read more news about COVID-19 in Reno
Reno Housing Authority accepting applications for COVID-19 rental assistance
Rental assistance is now available for Nevadans living in short-term rentals and facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Budget cut bill passes Assembly (updated)
Amendment No. 7 to Assembly Bill 3—a massive bill that proposes cuts to public education in the state as well as Nevada’s Department of Health and Human…
COVID-19 update: 4,108 total, 102 dead, 2,767 recovered
Washoe in the past week reported an additional 13 deaths from COVID-19 since July 9. Total deaths as of July 19 have reached 102.
Sisolak sets stage for second special session
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak set parameters today for a possible second special session of the Nevada Legislature.
Mining tax bill killed again by Senate Republicans after changes made by Democrats
The revised AB4 proposed that a 60 percent cap on deductions could only come from mining companies that exceed $10 million in gross proceeds.
Nevada Senator joins conversation about disparities in Latino communities during pandemic
Nevada’s Senator Cortez-Masto joined UnidosUS and other leaders to discuss the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on Latino populations, especially in Nevada.
La senadora de Nevada se une a la conversación sobre las disparidades en las comunidades latinas durante la pandemia
La senadora de Nevada, Cortez Masto, se unió a UnidosUS y otros líderes para discutir el impacto desproporcionado que COVID-19 ha tenido en las poblaciones de Latinos,…
“Know that we love you”: WCSD holds forum to address parent, student concerns
The Washoe County School District held a virtual forum on July 14, answering questions from the community and addressing concerns submitted by families and students.
Nevada Legislature passes plea for more federal relief money
After poring line-by-line over cuts proposed by Nevada state agencies, Republicans and Democratic lawmakers largely agree on one thing: They need more relief dollars from the federal…
Racism as a public health crisis in Nevada
Racism also has a significant impact on health and wellbeing. This understanding has gained significant traction as a result of COVID-19